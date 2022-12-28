ADVERTISEMENT

NBA: Cash out from these sure betting predictions for Washington Wizards vs. Phoenix Suns game

Stephen Oladehinde
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Betting

For the basketball match between the Washington Wizards and Phoenix Suns, Bet9ja provides you with interesting and appealing odds, and we have examined these basketball predictions for you.

Betting predictions for Washington Wizards vs. Phoenix Suns game.
Betting predictions for Washington Wizards vs. Phoenix Suns game.

Both teams won their previou NBA games against Philadelphia 76ers and Memphis Grizzlies respectively. With both teams facing each other, they will be looking to build on their previous win and maintain that run.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

*The odds were correct as at time of posting

Betting code: 39G7QSN

Washington Wizards have won three of their last five games and have also won two in a row whereas Phoenix Suns are struggling with their form as they have only won once in their last five games with the winning coming in their last NBA game. We are expecting a tight encounter and we do not expect a very large winning margin if Washington Wizards are to lose this game.

Washington Wizards vs. Phoenix Suns NBA game.
Washington Wizards vs. Phoenix Suns NBA game. AFP

Betting code: 39G7SDD

Both teams have scored over 110 points in at least three of their last five games and we expect them to produce more than 220 points in this encounter. The last time these two teams met, they scored 223 points and we expect them to rack up more points in this game.

Topics:
Stephen Oladehinde Stephen Oladehinde Stephen is a junior betting writer and a sports analyst. He also loves discussing football facts.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Betting predictions for Washington Wizards vs. Phoenix Suns game.

    NBA: Cash out from these sure betting predictions for Washington Wizards vs. Phoenix Suns game

  • Betting predictions for Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic game.

    NBA: Bet9ja odds and betting predictions for Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic game

  • Betting tips for Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets game.

    NBA: 2 Sure odds and betting tips for Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets game

Recommended articles

Premier League star linked with a move back to Brazil

Premier League star linked with a move back to Brazil

SERIE A: Victor Osimhen and Anguissa nominated for Napoli end-of-the-year accolades

SERIE A: Victor Osimhen and Anguissa nominated for Napoli end-of-the-year accolades

NBA: Cash out from these sure betting predictions for Washington Wizards vs. Phoenix Suns game

NBA: Cash out from these sure betting predictions for Washington Wizards vs. Phoenix Suns game

NBA: Bet9ja odds and betting predictions for Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic game

NBA: Bet9ja odds and betting predictions for Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic game

NBA: 2 Sure odds and betting tips for Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets game

NBA: 2 Sure odds and betting tips for Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets game

PSV threatened to sell Gakpo to Liverpool

PSV threatened to sell Gakpo to Liverpool

BETTING: Ekiti Pikin, a well-known Nigerian punter, wins over Christmas.

BETTING: Ekiti Pikin, a well-known Nigerian punter, wins over Christmas.

5 African players you must watch as Ligue 1 resumes

5 African players you must watch as Ligue 1 resumes

PREMIER LEAGUE: Liverpool to move for Super Eagles star after completing Gakpo signing

PREMIER LEAGUE: Liverpool to move for Super Eagles star after completing Gakpo signing

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 5 Nigerian female punters of 2022

PULSE PICKS: Top 5 Nigerian female punters of 2022

5 odds accumulator and betting tips for EPL games

EPL: Bet9ja sure 5 odds accumulator and betting tips for EPL games

Betting tips on Bet9ja for EPL games

EPL: Cash out with this over 2.5 goals betting tips on Bet9ja for EPL games

Premier League logo

BETTING: 3 sure straight wins on Bet9ja for the Premier League