NBA: Cash out from these sure betting predictions for Washington Wizards vs. Phoenix Suns game

Both teams won their previou NBA games against Philadelphia 76ers and Memphis Grizzlies respectively. With both teams facing each other, they will be looking to build on their previous win and maintain that run.
For the basketball match between the Washington Wizards and Phoenix Suns, Bet9ja provides you with interesting and appealing odds, and we have examined these basketball predictions for you.
Home handicap +5.5 @ 1.52 odds on Bet9ja
Washington Wizards have won three of their last five games and have also won two in a row whereas Phoenix Suns are struggling with their form as they have only won once in their last five games with the winning coming in their last NBA game. We are expecting a tight encounter and we do not expect a very large winning margin if Washington Wizards are to lose this game.
Over 219.5 points @ 1.41 odds on Bet9ja
Both teams have scored over 110 points in at least three of their last five games and we expect them to produce more than 220 points in this encounter. The last time these two teams met, they scored 223 points and we expect them to rack up more points in this game.
