NBA: Bet9ja odds and predictions for Philadelphia 76ers vs Chicago Bulls game

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Betting

Bet9ja offers you intriguing and alluring odds for the basketball game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Chicago Bulls, and we have looked over these basketball predictions for you.

Predictions for Philadelphia 76ers vs Chicago Bulls game
Predictions for Philadelphia 76ers vs Chicago Bulls game

Philadelphia 76ers have been on a good run of form in their last three games and won their last game against Indiana Pacers whereas Chicago Bulls got back to winning ways against Brooklyn Nets and will be looking to build on their previous win.

*The odds were correct as at time of posting

Betting code: 3BPLCM5

Both teams have won three of their last five games in the NBA. However, Philadelphia 76ers have had a better run of form in recent games than Chicago Bulls but we still expect a tight game in this encounter. The point margin if the Philadelphia 76ers wins this game is not going to be wide.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Chicago Bulls NBA game
Philadelphia 76ers vs Chicago Bulls NBA game

Betting code: 3BPP5KM

The Philadelphia 76ers have won four of their last five NBA meetings against the Chicago Bulls and we expect them to win this encounter. They have been on a three win stretch in recent games and will be looking to extend it to four in this encounter.

