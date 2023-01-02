ADVERTISEMENT

NBA: Bet9ja odds and predictions for Indiana Pacers vs Toronto Raptors game

Bet9ja offers you intriguing and alluring odds for the basketball game between the Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors, and we have looked over these basketball predictions for you.

Betting tips for Indiana Pacers vs Toronto Raptors game
Indiana Pacers have currently been impressive having won four of their last five games and also winning against the Los Angeles Clippers in their previous game. Toronto Raptors have been good also but not as good as Indiana Pacers form. They also won their previous game against Phoenix Suns and will be looking to build on the win when they face Indiana Pacers.

*The odds were correct as at time of posting

Betting code: 3B5Z2QH

We expect this game to be a tight game with both teams playing well at the moment. The Indiana Pacers won their last game against the Los Angeles Clippers by a single point while Toronto Raptors returned back to winning ways after losing two straight games in the NBA. We are not expecting a very large point margin in this context if Indiana Pacers are to come out victorious.

Indiana Pacers vs Toronto Raptors NBA game
Betting code: 3B5ZZB9

Both teams have produced at least 110 points in their last four NBA games and they have also scored more than 221 points in their last three NBA games in all competitions.

