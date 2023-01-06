Toronto Raptors have had a poor run of form in recent games and they lost against Milwaukee Bucks whereas New York Knicks have been on a good run of form which is better than Milwaukee Bucks and won their last game against San Antonio Spurs.
NBA: Bet9ja odds and betting tips for Toronto Raptors vs New York Knicks game
Bet9ja offers you intriguing and alluring odds for the basketball game between the Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks, and we have looked over these basketball predictions for you.
Away handicap +5.5 @ 1.54 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 3BQ2Y6Q
New York Knicks form counts a lot in this encounter and have won three of their last NBA games in a row. We do not expect the winning margin of this encounter to be much higher than 5 points if Toronto Raptors emerges as the winner of this game.
Over 213.5 points @ 1.45 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 3BQ3MNT
We anticipate that both teams will score over 213 points in this game, as they have in three of their last five encounters. In at least four of their last five NBA meetings overall, both teams have scored over 100 points. Both sides will have little trouble making this choice.
