NBA: Bet9ja odds and betting tips for Toronto Raptors vs New York Knicks game

Away handicap +5.5 @ 1.54 odds on Bet9ja

New York Knicks form counts a lot in this encounter and have won three of their last NBA games in a row. We do not expect the winning margin of this encounter to be much higher than 5 points if Toronto Raptors emerges as the winner of this game.

Over 213.5 points @ 1.45 odds on Bet9ja

We anticipate that both teams will score over 213 points in this game, as they have in three of their last five encounters. In at least four of their last five NBA meetings overall, both teams have scored over 100 points. Both sides will have little trouble making this choice.