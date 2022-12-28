The Detroit Pistons have been terrible in their last five games and still recently lost their previous game against the Los Angeles Clippers. On the other hand Orlando Magic also lost to the Los Angeles Lakers but are in better form than their opponent.
NBA: Bet9ja odds and betting predictions for Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic game
For the basketball match between the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic, Bet9ja provides you with interesting and appealing odds, and we have examined these basketball predictions for you.
Recommended articles
*The odds were correct as at time of posting
Home handicap +5.5 @ 1.51 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 39G3MTY
Even with the bad form of the Detroit Piston we still do not expect this game to end up with a high point margin. The home team have struggled in recent games but still have a strong team to compete with their opponent. A win for them will return them back to winning ways in this encounter.
Over 223.5 points @ 1.41 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 39G5FDD
Both teams have scored over 110 points in at least three of their last five games and we expect them to produce more than 223 points in this encounter. The last time these two teams met, they scored 222 points and we expect them to rack up more points in this game.
More from category
-
NBA: Cash out from these sure betting predictions for Washington Wizards vs. Phoenix Suns game
-
NBA: Bet9ja odds and betting predictions for Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic game
-
NBA: 2 Sure odds and betting tips for Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets game