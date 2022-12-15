NBA: Bet9ja betting tips and odds for Memphis Grizzlies vs Milwaukee Bucks

Away handicap +5.5 @ 1.53 odds on Bet9ja

Both teams are in superb form with Memphis Grizzlies winning five of their previous NBA games and Milwaukee Bucks winning four of their last five games also. We expect a very tight encounter and we are not expecting Memphis Grizzlies to win by a large margin.

Over 221.5 points @ 1.45 odds on Bet9ja

Their previous meetings have seen them produce at least 215 points and they have produced these points in two of their last three meetings. Both teams also had at least 120 points in their last NBA game which is why we tipped them to play 221.5 points in this encounter.