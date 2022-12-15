Memphis Grizzlies won their last NBA game against Atlanta Hawks and are in superb form while Milwaukee Bucks also won their game against Golden State Warrior and are also on a good run of form. Both teams will be hoping to continue their winning streak as the face off tonight.
NBA: Bet9ja betting tips and odds for Memphis Grizzlies vs Milwaukee Bucks
Bet9ja offers you enticing and attractive odds for the basketball game between Memphis Grizzlies and Milwaukee Bucks and we have analyzed these basketball tips for you.
*The odds were correct as at time of posting
Away handicap +5.5 @ 1.53 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 37W87HS
Both teams are in superb form with Memphis Grizzlies winning five of their previous NBA games and Milwaukee Bucks winning four of their last five games also. We expect a very tight encounter and we are not expecting Memphis Grizzlies to win by a large margin.
Over 221.5 points @ 1.45 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 37WH87T
Their previous meetings have seen them produce at least 215 points and they have produced these points in two of their last three meetings. Both teams also had at least 120 points in their last NBA game which is why we tipped them to play 221.5 points in this encounter.
