NBA: Bet9ja 3 odds value bet accumulator for NBA

Toronto Raptors vs Sacramento Kings: Toronto Raptors to win @ 1.49 odds

Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks: Over 220.5 points @ 1.43 odds

San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers: San Antonio Spurs handicap +10.5 @ 1.47

Toronto Raptors vs Sacramento Kings

Thursday, December 15, 01:30 am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Toronto Raptors to win

Odds: 1.49 on Bet9ja

Both teams have met 34 times and Sacramento won 13 times, and Toronto has won 21 times. Their previous meetings showed that Toronto Raptors have won four of their last five games against Sacramento. Both teams have not really been in good form but the Raptors previous wins against them will be a good boost of them. A win for them will bring them back to winning ways in the NBA.

Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks

Thursday, December 15, 01:30 am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Over 220.5 points

Odds: 1.43 on Bet9ja

The New York Knicks have produced at least 110 points in their last three NBA games whereas the Chicago Bulls have also scored at least 110 points in their last NBA games. Their previous meetings have also shown that they have scored at least 210 points in three different games. We expect them to score more points in this encounter and produce more than 220 points.

San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers

Thursday, December 15, 02:00 am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: San Antonio Spurs handicap +10.5

Odds: 1.47 on Bet9ja