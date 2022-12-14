ADVERTISEMENT

NBA: Bet9ja 3 odds value bet accumulator for NBA

Stephen Oladehinde
Sports  >  Betting

The NBA games are coming in thick and fast with some teams having a great season and some teams are trying to gain their feet as the season progresses. We have come up with a 3-odd accumulator from the NBA games, hoping to help you cash out again.

Value bet accumulator for NBA
Value bet accumulator for NBA

We have teams like Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs playing at home and we have analysed these teams and included them in our accumulator ticket for the NBA next game day.

Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja

Value bet accumulator for NBA
Value bet accumulator for NBA AFP

Toronto Raptors vs Sacramento Kings: Toronto Raptors to win @ 1.49 odds

Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks: Over 220.5 points @ 1.43 odds

San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers: San Antonio Spurs handicap +10.5 @ 1.47

Total odds on Bet9ja: 3.13 odds

Booking code: 37SPKWP

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Thursday, December 15, 01:30 am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Toronto Raptors to win

Odds: 1.49 on Bet9ja

Both teams have met 34 times and Sacramento won 13 times, and Toronto has won 21 times. Their previous meetings showed that Toronto Raptors have won four of their last five games against Sacramento. Both teams have not really been in good form but the Raptors previous wins against them will be a good boost of them. A win for them will bring them back to winning ways in the NBA.

Toronto Raptors vs Sacramento Kings NBA game
Toronto Raptors vs Sacramento Kings NBA game AFP

Thursday, December 15, 01:30 am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Over 220.5 points

Odds: 1.43 on Bet9ja

The New York Knicks have produced at least 110 points in their last three NBA games whereas the Chicago Bulls have also scored at least 110 points in their last NBA games. Their previous meetings have also shown that they have scored at least 210 points in three different games. We expect them to score more points in this encounter and produce more than 220 points.

Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks NBA game
Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks NBA game AFP

Thursday, December 15, 02:00 am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: San Antonio Spurs handicap +10.5

Odds: 1.47 on Bet9ja

The San Antonio Spurs have won four of their last five meetings against the Portland Trail Blazers. However, Portland Trail Blazers have been picked as the favourite for this encounter. We expect the game to be a tight game and we do not expect the Portland Trail Blazers to win by a large margin if they are to win this game. Both teams are also in good form at the moment and have at least three wins in their last five NBA games.

NBA: Bet9ja 3 odds value bet accumulator for NBA

NBA: Bet9ja 3 odds value bet accumulator for NBA

