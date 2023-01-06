NBA: Bet on this odds and predictions for Indiana Pacers vs Portland Trail Blazers game

Away handicap +5.5 @ 1.53 odds on Bet9ja

The Indiana Pacers have been in good form recently but their loss against the Philadelphia 76ers has stopped their winning runs. However, we expect this encounter to be a tough game for them. If the Indiana Pacers win this game, it won't be by a large margin.

Over 226.5 points @ 1.42 odds on Bet9ja

Four of their last five meetings between both teams have produced over 215 points and we expect them to do the same in this game. Both teams have played over 110 points in at least four of their last five NBA games in all competitions. This pick is easy to achieve by both teams.