Indiana Pacers have been on a good run of form in recent games but their winning run came to an end as they lost to Philadelphia 76ers. The Portland Trail Blazers on the other hand lost their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
NBA: Bet on this odds and predictions for Indiana Pacers vs Portland Trail Blazers game
Bet9ja offers you intriguing and alluring odds for the basketball game between the Indiana Pacers and Portland Trail Blazers, and we have looked over these basketball predictions for you.
*The odds were correct as at time of posting
Away handicap +5.5 @ 1.53 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 3BPXF6G
The Indiana Pacers have been in good form recently but their loss against the Philadelphia 76ers has stopped their winning runs. However, we expect this encounter to be a tough game for them. If the Indiana Pacers win this game, it won't be by a large margin.
Over 226.5 points @ 1.42 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 3BPYHFC
Four of their last five meetings between both teams have produced over 215 points and we expect them to do the same in this game. Both teams have played over 110 points in at least four of their last five NBA games in all competitions. This pick is easy to achieve by both teams.
