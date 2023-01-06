ADVERTISEMENT

NBA: Bet on this odds and predictions for Indiana Pacers vs Portland Trail Blazers game

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Betting

Bet9ja offers you intriguing and alluring odds for the basketball game between the Indiana Pacers and Portland Trail Blazers, and we have looked over these basketball predictions for you.

Predictions for Indiana Pacers vs Portland Trail Blazers game
Predictions for Indiana Pacers vs Portland Trail Blazers game

Indiana Pacers have been on a good run of form in recent games but their winning run came to an end as they lost to Philadelphia 76ers. The Portland Trail Blazers on the other hand lost their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

*The odds were correct as at time of posting

Betting code: 3BPXF6G

The Indiana Pacers have been in good form recently but their loss against the Philadelphia 76ers has stopped their winning runs. However, we expect this encounter to be a tough game for them. If the Indiana Pacers win this game, it won't be by a large margin.

Indiana Pacers vs Portland Trail Blazers NBA game
Indiana Pacers vs Portland Trail Blazers NBA game AFP

Betting code: 3BPYHFC

Four of their last five meetings between both teams have produced over 215 points and we expect them to do the same in this game. Both teams have played over 110 points in at least four of their last five NBA games in all competitions. This pick is easy to achieve by both teams.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Bet9ja picks for Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga game

    LALIGA: Win with this 3 sure Bet9ja picks for Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga game

  • Predictions for Philadelphia 76ers vs Chicago Bulls game

    NBA: Bet9ja odds and predictions for Philadelphia 76ers vs Chicago Bulls game

  • Predictions for Indiana Pacers vs Portland Trail Blazers game

    NBA: Bet on this odds and predictions for Indiana Pacers vs Portland Trail Blazers game

Recommended articles

LALIGA: Win with this 3 sure Bet9ja picks for Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga game

LALIGA: Win with this 3 sure Bet9ja picks for Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga game

NBA: Bet9ja odds and predictions for Philadelphia 76ers vs Chicago Bulls game

NBA: Bet9ja odds and predictions for Philadelphia 76ers vs Chicago Bulls game

NBA: Bet on this odds and predictions for Indiana Pacers vs Portland Trail Blazers game

NBA: Bet on this odds and predictions for Indiana Pacers vs Portland Trail Blazers game

NBA: Bet9ja odds and betting tips for Toronto Raptors vs New York Knicks game

NBA: Bet9ja odds and betting tips for Toronto Raptors vs New York Knicks game

QATAR 2022: Morocco’s moment of success, result of a 13-year plan

QATAR 2022: Morocco’s moment of success, result of a 13-year plan

BetKing launches “Kings Know When to Stop Campaign to promote safe and responsible gaming

BetKing launches “Kings Know When to Stop” Campaign to promote safe and responsible gaming

NPFL 2023: Shooting Stars unveil Alimi Brothers

NPFL 2023: Shooting Stars unveil Alimi Brothers

Chelsea legend Gianluca Vialli passes away aged 58

Chelsea legend Gianluca Vialli passes away aged 58

'WGCDDNE' - The religious slang becoming the anthem for Super Eagles stars

'WGCDDNE' - The religious slang becoming the anthem for Super Eagles stars

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Betting tips for Ligue 1 games

LIGUE 1: Cash out on Bet9ja with these 6 odds accumulators and betting tips for Ligue 1 games

English Premier League logo

BETTING: 3 sure straight wins on Bet9ja for Premier League round 19 fixtures

Premier League logo

BETTING: Betting tips on goals for Premier League round 19 fixtures

Newcastle United v Arsenal - Premier League Joelinton of Newcastle United and Bukayo Saka of Arsenal in action during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St. James s Park

BETTING: 3 sure betting tips and correct score for Arsenal vs Newcastle