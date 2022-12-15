After losing their previous two games, the Utah Jazz defeated the New Orleans Pelicans to get back on track. The New Orleans Pelicans will be attempting to recover from the setback in this match.
NBA: Bet on this Bet9ja player special for Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans
Bet9ja offers you a player special for the basketball game between Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans and we have analyzed these basketball specials for you.
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended articles
*The odds were correct as at time of posting
Olynyk Kelly over 2.5 assist @ 1.76 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 37WYRRB
Olynyk Kelly plays as a power forward for Utah Jazz. He has done over 2.5 assists in his last two NBA games. He also has an average point of 10 points in his last two games and we have tipped him to have at least three assists in this encounter.
AFP
Olynyk Kelly over 4.5 rebounds @ 1.86 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 37WYSNQ
Olynyk Kelly’s rebound rate is average. He has produced a total of 14 rebounds in his last two NBA games. We have tipped him to produce at least five rebounds for his team in this game.
Topics:
ADVERTISEMENT
More from category
-
NBA: Cash out on Bet9ja with this and odds and betting tips for Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans
-
NBA: 2 betting tips and odds for Houston Rockets vs Miami Heat
-
NBA: Bet on this Bet9ja player special for Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans
Recommended articles
NBA: Cash out on Bet9ja with this and odds and betting tips for Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans
NBA: 2 betting tips and odds for Houston Rockets vs Miami Heat
NBA: Bet on this Bet9ja player special for Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans
NBA: Bet9ja betting tips and odds for Memphis Grizzlies vs Milwaukee Bucks
PREMIER LEAGUE: Chelsea set to announce David Datro Fofana as first January signing
PREMIER LEAGUE: Struggling Sancho not ready to return to Manchester United - Ten Hag
BETTING: Cash out big from club friendly games
PREMIER LEAGUE: Chelsea reportedly preparing huge offer to sign AC Milan star
UEFA claim landmark victory over ESL in court ruling
ADVERTISEMENT