NBA: Bet on this Bet9ja player special for Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans

Bet9ja offers you a player special for the basketball game between Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans and we have analyzed these basketball specials for you.

Player special for Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans
After losing their previous two games, the Utah Jazz defeated the New Orleans Pelicans to get back on track. The New Orleans Pelicans will be attempting to recover from the setback in this match.

*The odds were correct as at time of posting

Betting code: 37WYRRB

Olynyk Kelly plays as a power forward for Utah Jazz. He has done over 2.5 assists in his last two NBA games. He also has an average point of 10 points in his last two games and we have tipped him to have at least three assists in this encounter.

Utah Jazz player shooting the ball
Utah Jazz player shooting the ball AFP

Betting code: 37WYSNQ

Olynyk Kelly&rsquo;s rebound rate is average. He has produced a total of 14 rebounds in his last two NBA games. We have tipped him to produce at least five rebounds for his team in this game.

