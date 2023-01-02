NBA: Bet on this Bet9ja odds and predictions for Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls game

Away handicap +7.5 @ 1.55 odds on Bet9ja

Given how well both teams are currently playing, we anticipate this game to be closely contested. By one point, the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Chicago Bulls in their most recent match. The Cleveland Cavaliers, who had lost three straight NBA games, returned to winning ways against the Chicago Bulls who they are set to meet again for the second time. If the Cleveland Cavaliers are to win, we do not anticipate a victory margin of very many points.