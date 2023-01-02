NBA: Bet on this Bet9ja odds and predictions for Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls game

Cleveland Cavaliers got back to winning ways against the Chicago Bulls after going on to lose three straight NBA games. Both teams met for the first time this season in their last game and Cleveland Cavaliers came out as the winner of the encounter. They will both face each other again in the space of two days with the Chicago Bulls
Bet9ja offers you intriguing and alluring odds for the basketball game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls, and we have looked over these basketball predictions for you.
Away handicap +7.5 @ 1.55 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 3B65GJV
Given how well both teams are currently playing, we anticipate this game to be closely contested. By one point, the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Chicago Bulls in their most recent match. The Cleveland Cavaliers, who had lost three straight NBA games, returned to winning ways against the Chicago Bulls who they are set to meet again for the second time. If the Cleveland Cavaliers are to win, we do not anticipate a victory margin of very many points.
Over 216.5 points @ 1.41 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 3B5ZZB9
Based on their previous games played recently both teams have produced at least 110 points in their last four NBA games. Cleveland Cavaliers previous games have not produced much points having recorded over 216 points on two occasions in their last five games while Chicago Bulls previous games have produced more than 220 points.
