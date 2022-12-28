NBA: 2 Sure odds and betting tips for Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets game

Brooklyn Nets to win @ 1.45 odds on Bet9ja

Brooklyn Nets form is very noticeable, winning all five of their previous NBA games and will be going for their sixth win against Atlanta Hawks. In their previous encounters, Brooklyn Nets have won four in their last five against Atlanta Hawks which is a good record going into this game..

Over 231.5 points @ 1.44 odds on Bet9ja

We anticipate that both teams will score more than 231 points in this matchup since they have each scored over 120 points in at least three of their last five games. They have scored more than 231 points in three of their last five matches, according to their prior confrontations.