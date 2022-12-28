Atlanta Hawks lost against Indiana Pacers in their previous game as they were unable to build on their recent win whereas Brooklyn Nets have won all five of their last NBA games and also won their previous game against Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBA: 2 Sure odds and betting tips for Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets game
For the basketball match between the Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets, Bet9ja provides you with interesting and appealing odds, and we have examined these basketball predictions for you.
Recommended articles
*The odds were correct as at time of posting
Brooklyn Nets to win @ 1.45 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 39G6GDT
Brooklyn Nets form is very noticeable, winning all five of their previous NBA games and will be going for their sixth win against Atlanta Hawks. In their previous encounters, Brooklyn Nets have won four in their last five against Atlanta Hawks which is a good record going into this game..
Over 231.5 points @ 1.44 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 39G72ZX
We anticipate that both teams will score more than 231 points in this matchup since they have each scored over 120 points in at least three of their last five games. They have scored more than 231 points in three of their last five matches, according to their prior confrontations.
More from category
-
NBA: Cash out from these sure betting predictions for Washington Wizards vs. Phoenix Suns game
-
NBA: Bet9ja odds and betting predictions for Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic game
-
NBA: 2 Sure odds and betting tips for Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets game