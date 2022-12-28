ADVERTISEMENT

NBA: 2 Sure odds and betting tips for Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets game

Stephen Oladehinde
For the basketball match between the Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets, Bet9ja provides you with interesting and appealing odds, and we have examined these basketball predictions for you.

Betting tips for Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets game.
Atlanta Hawks lost against Indiana Pacers in their previous game as they were unable to build on their recent win whereas Brooklyn Nets have won all five of their last NBA games and also won their previous game against Cleveland Cavaliers.

*The odds were correct as at time of posting

Betting code: 39G6GDT

Brooklyn Nets form is very noticeable, winning all five of their previous NBA games and will be going for their sixth win against Atlanta Hawks. In their previous encounters, Brooklyn Nets have won four in their last five against Atlanta Hawks which is a good record going into this game..

Betting code: 39G72ZX

We anticipate that both teams will score more than 231 points in this matchup since they have each scored over 120 points in at least three of their last five games. They have scored more than 231 points in three of their last five matches, according to their prior confrontations.

Stephen Oladehinde Stephen Oladehinde Stephen is a junior betting writer and a sports analyst. He also loves discussing football facts.
