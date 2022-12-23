ADVERTISEMENT

NBA: 2 Sure Bet9ja odds and betting tips for Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Clippers

Stephen Oladehinde
Bet9ja offers you enticing and attractive odds for the basketball game between Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers and we have analyzed these basketball tips for you.

Betting tips for Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Clippers
Both teams are on a great run of form with Philadelphia 76ers winning against Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Clippers winning against Charlotte Hornets in the previous NBA games. Both teams will face off in a game of supremacy.

*The odds were correct as at time of posting

Betting code: 38SCVMH

We can't take away the form of both teams in this encounter seeing that they have both been playing well in recent games. The Philadelphia 76ers have won five of their last five NBA games whereas the Los Angeles Clippers have won four of their last five games. We expect a very close contest in this encounter with a few winning point margin from the Philadelphia 76ers.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Clippers NBA game
Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Clippers NBA game AFP

Betting code: 38SD7J8

Three of their recent meetings have produced fewer points and we are expecting the same in this encounter. However, we have seen both teams score over 100 points in some of their recent NBA games but due how we expect the game to be and how tough the encounter will be we have predicted an under 222.5 points for them.

Topics:
Stephen Oladehinde Stephen Oladehinde Stephen is a junior betting writer and a sports analyst. He also loves discussing football facts.
