Both teams are on a great run of form with Philadelphia 76ers winning against Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Clippers winning against Charlotte Hornets in the previous NBA games. Both teams will face off in a game of supremacy.
NBA: 2 Sure Bet9ja odds and betting tips for Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Clippers
Bet9ja offers you enticing and attractive odds for the basketball game between Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers and we have analyzed these basketball tips for you.
*The odds were correct as at time of posting
Away handicap +7.5 @ 1.53 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 38SCVMH
We can't take away the form of both teams in this encounter seeing that they have both been playing well in recent games. The Philadelphia 76ers have won five of their last five NBA games whereas the Los Angeles Clippers have won four of their last five games. We expect a very close contest in this encounter with a few winning point margin from the Philadelphia 76ers.
Under 222.5 points @ 1.40 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 38SD7J8
Three of their recent meetings have produced fewer points and we are expecting the same in this encounter. However, we have seen both teams score over 100 points in some of their recent NBA games but due how we expect the game to be and how tough the encounter will be we have predicted an under 222.5 points for them.
