NBA: 2 sure Bet9ja betting tips and odds for the Chicago Bulls vs Detroit Pistons game

*The odds were correct as at time of posting

Chicago Bulls to win @ 1.29 odds on Bet9ja

Betting code: 39PQPVL

The Chicago Bulls have won five of their previous meetings against the Detroit Pistons and will be looking to add to that tally. They have also won four of their last five NBA games whereas the Detroit Pistons just got back to winning ways after losing four straight games in the NBA.

AFP

Over 223.5 points @ 1.47 odds on Bet9ja

Betting code: 39PR9NX