The Chicago Bulls have been in superb form in recent games winning four of their last five NBA games. They also defeated Milwaukee Bucks in their previous NBA game whereas the Detroit Pistons got back to winning ways against Orlando Magic after going on a four straight defeat.
NBA: 2 sure Bet9ja betting tips and odds for the Chicago Bulls vs Detroit Pistons game
For the basketball match between the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons, Bet9ja provides you with interesting and appealing odds, and we have examined these basketball predictions for you.
Chicago Bulls to win @ 1.29 odds on Bet9ja
The Chicago Bulls have won five of their previous meetings against the Detroit Pistons and will be looking to add to that tally. They have also won four of their last five NBA games whereas the Detroit Pistons just got back to winning ways after losing four straight games in the NBA.
Over 223.5 points @ 1.47 odds on Bet9ja
These two teams have scored over 110 points in their previous games. They have managed to produce over 220 points in at least three of their last five NBA games and we expect them to reach this same figure in this encounter.
