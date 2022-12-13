NBA: 2 betting tips and odds for Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns

Houston Rockets to win @ 2.74 odds on Bet9ja

Houston Rockets have been on an unstable form in their past games but theirs is far better than their counterpart Phoenix Suns. They have won three of their last five NBA games whereas Phoenix Suns have lost four of their last five NBA games. Even though Phoenix Suns are favourite to win this game we still feel that their bad patch of form is not good enough for them to win this encounter.