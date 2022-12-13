ADVERTISEMENT

NBA: 2 betting tips and odds for Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns

Stephen Oladehinde
Bet9ja offers you enticing and attractive odds for the basketball game between Houston Rockets and Phoenix Suns and we have analyzed these basketball tips for you.

Houston Rockets defeated Milwaukee Bucks in their last NBA game and sit second to last in the Western Conference table while Phoenix Suns who have been on a losing streak lost against New Orleans Pelicans and sits fourth place in the Western Conference league table.

*The odds were correct as at time of posting

Betting code: 37PLBGT

Houston Rockets have been on an unstable form in their past games but theirs is far better than their counterpart Phoenix Suns. They have won three of their last five NBA games whereas Phoenix Suns have lost four of their last five NBA games. Even though Phoenix Suns are favourite to win this game we still feel that their bad patch of form is not good enough for them to win this encounter.

Betting code: 37PLM5Y

In this encounter, Phoenix Suns are picked as the favorites but their stats says otherwise. Their last five NBA games have been poor and we do not see them winning against the Houston Rockets by a large margin. We expect a very close game in this encounter.

