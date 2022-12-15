Houston Rockets won their NBA game against Phoenix Suns which came as their second win in a row whereas Miami Heat also secured a win against Oklahoma City Thunder which is also their second win in a row.
NBA: 2 betting tips and odds for Houston Rockets vs Miami Heat
*The odds were correct as at time of posting
Miami Heat to win @ 1.60 odds on Bet9ja
The Miami Heat are the favorite to win this game. They have won five of their previous encounters against Houston Rockets which has made them superior to their counterpart. Miami Heat won their previous game and will be hoping to build on that win.
Over 214.5 points @ 1.47 odds on Bet9ja
Their previous encounters have shown that they have played over 218 points which made it easy for us to pick his option for them. They have also scored at least 110 points in three of their last four NBA games.
