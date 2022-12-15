ADVERTISEMENT

NBA: 2 betting tips and odds for Houston Rockets vs Miami Heat

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Betting

Bet9ja offers you enticing and attractive odds for the basketball game between Houston Rockets and Miami Heat and we have analyzed these basketball tips for you.

Betting tips and odds for Houston Rockets vs Miami Heat
Betting tips and odds for Houston Rockets vs Miami Heat

Houston Rockets won their NBA game against Phoenix Suns which came as their second win in a row whereas Miami Heat also secured a win against Oklahoma City Thunder which is also their second win in a row.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

*The odds were correct as at time of posting

Betting code: 37W9VFW

The Miami Heat are the favorite to win this game. They have won five of their previous encounters against Houston Rockets which has made them superior to their counterpart. Miami Heat won their previous game and will be hoping to build on that win.

Houston Rockets vs Miami Heat NBA game
Houston Rockets vs Miami Heat NBA game AFP

Betting code: 37WB896

Their previous encounters have shown that they have played over 218 points which made it easy for us to pick his option for them. They have also scored at least 110 points in three of their last four NBA games.

Topics:
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Betting tips for Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelican

    NBA: Cash out on Bet9ja with this and odds and betting tips for Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans

  • Betting tips and odds for Houston Rockets vs Miami Heat

    NBA: 2 betting tips and odds for Houston Rockets vs Miami Heat

  • Player special for Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans

    NBA: Bet on this Bet9ja player special for Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans

Recommended articles

NBA: Cash out on Bet9ja with this and odds and betting tips for Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans

NBA: Cash out on Bet9ja with this and odds and betting tips for Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans

NBA: 2 betting tips and odds for Houston Rockets vs Miami Heat

NBA: 2 betting tips and odds for Houston Rockets vs Miami Heat

NBA: Bet on this Bet9ja player special for Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans

NBA: Bet on this Bet9ja player special for Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans

NBA: Bet9ja betting tips and odds for Memphis Grizzlies vs Milwaukee Bucks

NBA: Bet9ja betting tips and odds for Memphis Grizzlies vs Milwaukee Bucks

PREMIER LEAGUE: Chelsea set to announce David Datro Fofana as first January signing

PREMIER LEAGUE: Chelsea set to announce David Datro Fofana as first January signing

PREMIER LEAGUE: Struggling Sancho not ready to return to Manchester United - Ten Hag

PREMIER LEAGUE: Struggling Sancho not ready to return to Manchester United - Ten Hag

BETTING: Cash out big from club friendly games

BETTING: Cash out big from club friendly games

PREMIER LEAGUE: Chelsea reportedly preparing huge offer to sign AC Milan star

PREMIER LEAGUE: Chelsea reportedly preparing huge offer to sign AC Milan star

UEFA claim landmark victory over ESL in court ruling

UEFA claim landmark victory over ESL in court ruling

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Betting tips for Morocco vs Portugal

Qatar 2022: Bet9ja sure odds and tips for Morocco vs Portugal

Betting tips for Morocco vs France World Cup game

3 sure Bet9ja betting tips for Morocco vs France World Cup game

3 reasons why you should bet on Croatia to win the world cup

QATAR 2022: 3 reasons why you should bet on Croatia to win the World Cup

Best betting tips on bookies

Best betting tips that can help you win consistently in football