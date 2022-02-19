Betting 101: Manchester City vs Tottenham best odds and predictions

As usual, we have some of the best betting tips that are guaranteed to help you make the best choices.

Here are the predictions for today:

Manchester City Vs Tottenham

Best Market: Man City to either half , Ov2.5, 10 minutes draw

Match Facts:

Since dropping points against Southampton with a four-game winning run, conceding just the once.

City have now failed to win just two of their last 21 matches in all competitions and have won their last seven at home in the league.

Tottenham on the other hand are trying their best to increase Antonio Conte's blood pressure.

Twitter/@RTWCalcio

Spurs have failed to win in seven at the Etihad Stadium, losing six times in that run, and there is nothing to suggest that record will end this weekend.

Prediction

City will prove too much for a struggling Spurs side. Conte has players out injured and they are struggling for form.

Nantes vs Paris Saint-Germain

Best Market: Both teams to score, PSG win, Ov1.5

Match Facts:

PSG come into this match unbeaten in their last 15 Ligue 1 matches.

AFP

Nantes are a challenging side on their day and PSG would be very wary to the threat they pose.Nantes have won three of four at home, and they continue to push for a European place.

The canaries have seen at least 3 goals in 6 of their last 7 matches against PSG in all competitions.

For the outsiders, a home result is more likely than many would think, Super Eagles winger Moses Simon has been in scintillating form for Nantes this season. We wouldn't put it past him to add to his nine goal involvements in this fixture.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Prediction

There will definitely be goals in this game. PSG have scored at least two goals in five of their last seven games, while Nantes have seen a total of at least three goals in six of their last seven games.

Arsenal vs Brentford

Best Market: Arsenal double chance, Under.3.5 , Both halves under 1.5

Match Facts:

In the reverse fixture, Thomas Frank's men announced themselves to the Premier League with a dominating performance.

AFP

Arsenal have turned their fortunes around and now find themselves in the leading position in the race for fourth place. The Gunners have three games in hand on old rivals Manchester United and are only four points behind them.

Brentford however are without a win in six matches following a 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace last weekend.

Despite failing to win their last three at home, Arsenal should be more confident and looking to kick on after watching their top-four rivals falter in recent weeks.

Prediction

Arsenal have enjoyed decent form at home this season but Brentford would always be a tricky opponent. If Cedric Soares replaces Takehiro Tomiyasu in the starting line up, it is likely we see a Brentford upset today.