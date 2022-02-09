Betting 101: Manchester City vs Brentford predictions,Tips and H2H record

Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City side host Brentford in what promises to be an interesting game.

Here are the predictions for today:

Manchester City Vs Brentford

Best Market: Man City to win both halves, Ov2.5, Both Halves Ov.1.5

Match Facts:

Christian Eriksen trained with Brentford for the first time this week but won't be considered here after seven months out.

Pep Guardiola and his charges have won five of their last six games, while Brentford are still recovering from their FA Cup disaster against Everton.

AFP

Thomas frank would be happy to welcome back Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa, who have recently spent time on the sidelines due to COVID-19.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Frank and his coaching team would know that Brentford have been losing at both half time and full time in 5 of their last 7 away matches.

Guardiola's men should record a straight forward victory.

Tottenham Vs Southampton

Best Market: Tottenham to win either half, Under.3.5 , First 10 minute Draw

Match Facts:

Southampton come into this brimming with confidence. The Saints have lost only one of their last eight competitive matches.

Ralph Hasenhuttl would not like remember that said defeat also came away from St.Marys.

On a more worrying note, Southampton have conceded at least two goals in each of their last six away matches.

Pulse Ghana

Tottenham on the other hand, have scored at least two goals in their last six home matches against Southampton in all competitions.

There have been at least two goals scored in seven of Tottenham's last eight home games with Spurs scoring in their last five matches.

Instagram

It should be a straightforward Tottenham win but Southampton will not give up without a fight.

Aston Villa vs Leeds

Best Market: Aston Villa to score, Ov.1.5, Both teams to score

Match Facts:

Leeds have won their last two matches at Villa Park but Steven Gerrard's side appear better placed for three points on Wednesday night.

The Villains are looking to get Premier League wins for the first time since November after their 1-0 win at Everton before the winter break.

AFP

Leeds saw their fine run of form come to an end as they were beaten 1-0 by Newcastle at Elland Road.

The theme in this game is goals!

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in six out of Aston Villa's last seven home games in the league.

Bielsa is famed for his high impact attacking football and his boys are more ferocious on the road.

AFP