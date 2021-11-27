Liverpool vs Southampton: Predictions, odds & betting tips

They sent statement of intent after falling to their first defeat of the season to West Ham prior to the international break.

The host will be looking forward to making it three wins from three at Anfield after 2-0 and 4-0 wins over Porto and Arsenal respectively.

The next visitors to Anfield are the 13th placed Saints who are coming of a loss to Norwich.

Furthermore, the home team are four points adrift of leaders Chelsea in third place with 25 points and having scored 35 goals this season-a league high.

Liverpool will be confident of closing the gap to leaders Chelsea with a victory on Saturday.

Southampton are placed 13th on the log with 14 points.

The hosts from Merseyside are unbeaten at home in the league this season but having dropped some key points from may winnable positions this season, they will be looking to record an eight win over Southampton in nine past meetings.

The Saints lost to Norwich last time out, bringing an end to their four game unbeaten run in the league which saw them muster 10 points.

Southampton have one win in six away games in the league this season and also all three wins this season have come against teams below them on the table.

After their draw against Manchester City earlier this season, plus some victories against the top-six in past seasons, they have proven capable of causing an upset.

They are up against an indomitable Liverpool team at Anfield. Southampton have lost their last four matches away at Liverpool conceding 12 goals in the process without scoring and would need their strikers at their clinical best to finish any form of chance gotten if they are to get anything here.

Verdict

Saints might cause a few problems but they should face another disappointing trip to Anfield.

Liverpool have too much in attack for Southampton and will take care of business as usual.

Safe Bet: Liverpool to win @ 1.35 odds on Melbet

Value Bet: Liverpool to win with Asian handicap 1(-1) @1.5 odds on Melbet

Multi Correct score tip: 2-0, 2-1, 3-0, 3-1

Oloenu 'Mr Genius' Eze is a betting expert and Football writer/analyst. He is a studying pharmacist and holds interest in Football, basketball and Tennis.

