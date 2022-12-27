LIGUE 1: Cash out with this over 2.5 goals accumulator for Ligue 1 games.

We have made available an accumulator of 6-odds from the Ligue 1 and hope for a green weekend.

Our tickets include Monaco, PSG, Marseille and Lyon respectively.

Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja

Bet9ja odds for Ligue 1 games

Auxerre vs Monaco: Monaco to win @ 1.70 odds

PSG vs Strasbourg: PSG over 2.5 goals @ 1.36 odds

Brest vs Lyon: Lyon win or draw @ 1.70 odds

Olympique Marseille vs Toulouse: Marseille to win @ 1.60 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 6.29 odds

Booking code: 39BC5N5

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Auxerre vs Monaco

Wednesday, December 28, 17:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Over 2.5 goals

Odds: 1.70 on Bet9ja

Auxerre home form does not count for them when it comes to scoring goals. They have scored at least a goal in four of their last five games in all competitions. Monaco has also scored at least two goals in three of their previous games and we expect this game to have many goals as we have picked

PSG vs Strasbourg

Wednesday, December 28, 21:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Over 2.5 goals

Odds: 1.36 on Bet9ja

We think PSG should have an easy time winning this game because they have the talent and firepower to do so. In four of their last five games against Strasbourg, PSG has scored at least four goals, according to their prior encounters. Additionally, PSG has over three goals in three of their most recent games across all competitions.

Brest vs Lyon

Wednesday, December 28, 21:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Over 2.5 goals

Odds: 1.70 on Bet9ja

Both teams have produced over 2.5 goals in four of their last Ligue 1 meetings against each other. Lyon has also scored at least a goal in four of their last six away games whereas Brest has scored in three of their last five home games. We expect the encounter to produce goals.

Olympique Marseille vs Toulouse

Thursday, December 29, 21:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Over 2.5 goals

Odds: 1.60 on Bet9ja