LIGUE 1: Cash out with this over 2.5 goals accumulator for Ligue 1 games.

Ligue 1 will resume on December 28. We have some intriguing options and scenarios for these games for you.

Ligue 1 will resume on December 28. We have some intriguing options and scenarios for these games for you.

Goals accumulator for Ligue 1 games.
Goals accumulator for Ligue 1 games.

Football fans are very excited to see their individual clubs reopen for the commencement of Ligue 1 after the ongoing 2022-2023 season was halted by the FIFA World Cup competition in 2022. Since Ligue 1 is back, we've decided to analyze some of the games and provide you with the finest betting tips for them.

We have made available an accumulator of 6-odds from the Ligue 1 and hope for a green weekend.

Our tickets include Monaco, PSG, Marseille and Lyon respectively.

Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja

Bet9ja odds for Ligue 1 games
Bet9ja odds for Ligue 1 games AFP

Auxerre vs Monaco: Monaco to win @ 1.70 odds

PSG vs Strasbourg: PSG over 2.5 goals @ 1.36 odds

Brest vs Lyon: Lyon win or draw @ 1.70 odds

Olympique Marseille vs Toulouse: Marseille to win @ 1.60 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 6.29 odds

Booking code: 39BC5N5

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Wednesday, December 28, 17:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Over 2.5 goals

Odds: 1.70 on Bet9ja

Auxerre home form does not count for them when it comes to scoring goals. They have scored at least a goal in four of their last five games in all competitions. Monaco has also scored at least two goals in three of their previous games and we expect this game to have many goals as we have picked

Wissam Ben Yedder (R) for Monaco
Wissam Ben Yedder (R) for Monaco AFP

Wednesday, December 28, 21:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Over 2.5 goals

Odds: 1.36 on Bet9ja

We think PSG should have an easy time winning this game because they have the talent and firepower to do so. In four of their last five games against Strasbourg, PSG has scored at least four goals, according to their prior encounters. Additionally, PSG has over three goals in three of their most recent games across all competitions.

Wednesday, December 28, 21:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Over 2.5 goals

Odds: 1.70 on Bet9ja

Both teams have produced over 2.5 goals in four of their last Ligue 1 meetings against each other. Lyon has also scored at least a goal in four of their last six away games whereas Brest has scored in three of their last five home games. We expect the encounter to produce goals.

Thursday, December 29, 21:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Over 2.5 goals

Odds: 1.60 on Bet9ja

Three of their last five meetings have produced over 2.5 goals and Marseille themselves are not shy away from scoring goals. They have scored at least a goal in four of their last Ligue 1 games and Toulouse have also scored in three of their last five games in Ligue 1.

Topics:
