Football fans are very excited to see their individual clubs reopen for the commencement of Ligue 1 after the ongoing 2022-2023 season was halted by the FIFA World Cup competition in 2022. Since Ligue 1 is back, we've decided to analyze some of the games and provide you with the finest betting tips for them.
LIGUE 1: Cash out with this over 2.5 goals accumulator for Ligue 1 games.
Ligue 1 will resume on December 28. We have some intriguing options and scenarios for these games for you.
We have made available an accumulator of 6-odds from the Ligue 1 and hope for a green weekend.
Our tickets include Monaco, PSG, Marseille and Lyon respectively.
Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja
Auxerre vs Monaco: Monaco to win @ 1.70 odds
PSG vs Strasbourg: PSG over 2.5 goals @ 1.36 odds
Brest vs Lyon: Lyon win or draw @ 1.70 odds
Olympique Marseille vs Toulouse: Marseille to win @ 1.60 odds
Total odds on Bet9ja: 6.29 odds
Booking code: 39BC5N5
*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)
Auxerre vs Monaco
Wednesday, December 28, 17:00 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Over 2.5 goals
Odds: 1.70 on Bet9ja
Auxerre home form does not count for them when it comes to scoring goals. They have scored at least a goal in four of their last five games in all competitions. Monaco has also scored at least two goals in three of their previous games and we expect this game to have many goals as we have picked
PSG vs Strasbourg
Wednesday, December 28, 21:00 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Over 2.5 goals
Odds: 1.36 on Bet9ja
We think PSG should have an easy time winning this game because they have the talent and firepower to do so. In four of their last five games against Strasbourg, PSG has scored at least four goals, according to their prior encounters. Additionally, PSG has over three goals in three of their most recent games across all competitions.
Brest vs Lyon
Wednesday, December 28, 21:00 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Over 2.5 goals
Odds: 1.70 on Bet9ja
Both teams have produced over 2.5 goals in four of their last Ligue 1 meetings against each other. Lyon has also scored at least a goal in four of their last six away games whereas Brest has scored in three of their last five home games. We expect the encounter to produce goals.
Olympique Marseille vs Toulouse
Thursday, December 29, 21:00 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Over 2.5 goals
Odds: 1.60 on Bet9ja
Three of their last five meetings have produced over 2.5 goals and Marseille themselves are not shy away from scoring goals. They have scored at least a goal in four of their last Ligue 1 games and Toulouse have also scored in three of their last five games in Ligue 1.
