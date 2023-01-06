LALIGA: Win with this 3 sure Bet9ja picks for Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga game

The match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona has been analyzed for you.

*The odds were correct as at time of posting

Under 3.5 goals @ 1.32 odds on Bet9ja

Betting code: 3BPF5P3

This encounter has produced fewer goals in recent years. Their last five meetings have ended under 2.5 goals. Atletico Madrid have also played under 2.5 goals in their last two matches. However, Barcelona has played over 2.5 goals away from home but with the defensive prowess of Atletico Madrid we do not expect many goals in this encounter.

AFP

Both team score @ 1.68 odds on Bet9ja

Betting code: 38PCWJ3

Two of their last five meetings have ended in a goal-goal and we expect both teams to score each other in this game. Two of the last three Atletico Madrid’s matches at home have ended in goal-goal whereas Barcelona has also played goal-goal in three of their last four away matches.

First half draw @ 2.11 odds on Bet9ja

Betting code: 3BPG2TJ