LALIGA: Win with this 3 sure Bet9ja picks for Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga game

There are enticing odds available on bet9ja for the third round game involving Atletico Madrid and Barcelona and we have analyzed the best tips for this game.

Bet9ja picks for Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga game
Bet9ja picks for Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga game

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona face off in the week 16 of LaLiga fixtures, a clash that brings excitement and tension to players and club fans. Barcelona are top of the LaLiga league table and Atletico Madrid sits fourth on the league table. However, Atletico have been superior in their last two meetings against Barcelona having won both games at home.

The match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona has been analyzed for you.

*The odds were correct as at time of posting

Betting code: 3BPF5P3

This encounter has produced fewer goals in recent years. Their last five meetings have ended under 2.5 goals. Atletico Madrid have also played under 2.5 goals in their last two matches. However, Barcelona has played over 2.5 goals away from home but with the defensive prowess of Atletico Madrid we do not expect many goals in this encounter.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga game
Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga game AFP

Betting code: 38PCWJ3

Two of their last five meetings have ended in a goal-goal and we expect both teams to score each other in this game. Two of the last three Atletico Madrid&rsquo;s matches at home have ended in goal-goal whereas Barcelona has also played goal-goal in three of their last four away matches.

First half draw @ 2.11 odds on Bet9ja

Betting code: 3BPG2TJ

This encounter between both teams has a draw written all over it. We do not expect either team to win the first half, so we have predicted a draw for both teams. Two of their last five games have ended in a first half draw.

