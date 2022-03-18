How to know if a betting site is legal in Nigeria?

As a result, these platforms have lucrative offers, excellent game variety, and they are also reliable. Without further ado, let us discuss how to know if an online betting platform in Nigeria is legal.

A brief history, overview, and stats of gambling in Nigeria

Believe it or not, the concept of gambling is not new in Nigeria; it has always existed. Gambling was not mainstream in the past because it was actively discouraged by religious institutions which warned against the pursuit of quick wealth.

Things changed in the 1990s. The Nigerian government legalised some forms of gambling to generate tax revenue. Consequently, gambling is becoming mainstream, especially among the younger generation.

Nigerians love sports, for this reason, it does not come as a surprise that sports betting is the most popular form of gambling in the country. The allure of walking away with life changing prizes is something that fascinates most Nigerian gamblers. This is the reason lottery games are popular second to sports betting.

Online casino games are popular in Europe, North & South America, Europe and Asia. Casino offerings are not popular in the African betting market. Nevertheless, slot games are popular in Nigeria. A recent survey shows that at least 36% of Nigeria’s adult population are regular gamblers. The survey also shows that 53% of this population bet on their favourite games daily.

Now that you are armed with the facts and the stats let's explore how you can find a legit gambling platform in Nigeria.

Legit Nigerian Betting Firms You Can Trust

Gambling should be a relaxing, rewarding, and entertaining experience. You should not do it while looking over your shoulder or constantly worrying about your safety and security. Legit bookmakers know that they cannot scam you to profit as this will lead to their loss of their licences.

The only way these platforms can make money is by attracting new players while maintaining the existing one. And they can do this by providing excellent games, an immersive gaming experience, and –most importantly – lucrative bonus offers.

Yes, the bonuses and promotions have to be juicy because the online gaming scene in Nigeria is competitive just like online gaming markets in other parts of the world. Before you opt-in to sign up on any Nigerian i-gaming platform confirm if it has a valid and verifiable licence as this will help you know if you should expect;

Competitive odds Refined, optimised, and modern Gaming experience Friendly bonus and promo conditions for new and existing players What to look for when choosing a betting site

Yes. Different players have different needs and preferences. Consequently, every player is interested in finding an online gambling site that complements his or her playing style.

While leading licensed gaming establishments offer unique and tailored gambling products, these platforms have various features in common. signing up on the best Nigerian gaming platforms will give you access to;

A generous welcome bonus Access to comprehensive betting markets Boosted odds competitive prices Modern betting features such as live betting, streaming, and instant cashouts An easy to use web or native app A sportsbook, casino, and live casino section under one roof

Responsible Gambling

People gamble for various reasons. Some Nigerian players gamble for fun while others gamble to make money. Whatever your reason for gambling, always remember to gamble responsibly. The gaming oversight bodies in Nigeria understand that gambling has its side effects.

You get dopamine in your brain when you win, and this is similar to giving the brain a reward. Players who don’t practice responsible gambling might end up addicted to chasing the dopamine releases.

While most betting platforms in Nigeria do not offer in-house solutions to gambling-related issues, the ones that operate with a valid licence promote responsible gambling and also share responsible gambling related material. For instance, most international bookmakers that operate in Nigeria provide links to pages where players who are experiencing problem gambling can get help.

What Nigerian Players Need to Know About Licensed Sites

There are hundreds of sites in Nigeria's online betting market. Unfortunately, some of these platforms are rogue. Players who sign up on rogue platforms give their sensitive information to parties that can use a player’s data for identity theft, fraud, or other financial crimes.

On the other hand, licensed betting platforms are interested in delivering a memorable gambling experience as this will help them attract and maintain a huge fan base; something that is good for business. For this reason, they didn't fail should always confirm that a platform is fully licensed by the country's National Lottery Regulatory Commission or a trusted global gambling oversight body such as the UKGC (United Kingdom Gambling Commission), MGA (Malta Gaming Authority) and the Curacao Gaming License.

Final Thoughts

Online gaming enthusiasts in Nigeria will be pleased to learn that they can enjoy all their favourite sportsbook or casino offerings on top local or international betting sites. These establishments have legit licences which show that their services and products are safe and meet also the countries gaming standards.

The best part about playing on licensed Nigerian casinos is that most of them support community projects so betting on them is betting on the local community. Until next time gamble responsibly.

---