Football Betting Diaries: How to forecast in 4 easy steps

Tunde Young
Correctly forecasting or predicting an outcome or a particular market of a football match is never straightforward and there are many factors to it.

Learn how to forecast football games

But regardless of what technique is used, there are alway common denominators in the selection process, four of which will be explored below.

The first and most obvious step is to select what game you want to bet on, it seems pretty basic but people select games for different reasons.

A match can either be selected for your betslip with a particular market in mind or strictly based on availability.

It is always best to pick a game for the latter reason rather than the former, choosing to bet on a match because you have an idea or you have a gut feeling about it is better than betting on that same game because there are limited options.

However, be careful to not lean too much into your gut feeling because it can lead you to override your research if it says otherwise.

For example, if your gut tells you that Barcelona will beat Celta Vigo but the research negates that with facts that Celta Vigo are Barca’s boogey team, leaning too much into your gut could be dangerous.

Spanish La Liga Santander match between FC Barcelona, Barca 1-2 Celta de Vigo at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona
Spanish La Liga Santander match between FC Barcelona, Barca 1-2 Celta de Vigo at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona

When researching a particular fixture, H2H records are important because precedent is a big part of football, if something has happened before, it can happen again.

H2H records between the two teams playing will help you know if there are recognisable patterns to help further inform your decision.

In your research process, always check the league table for obvious reasons. But the table has more information than just where each team stands.

Be sure to check the form table as well as the home and away tables to get a clearer picture because the regular table can be deceiving sometimes.

After going through the first three steps, you then use the information gathered to select a suitable market for the game, not the other way round.

It is advisable to pick whatever betting market ticked all the boxes or was the most recurrent in your research process.

Tunde Young

