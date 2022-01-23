Football Betting Diaries: All you need to know about 'combos'

Authors:

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Betting

Everything you need to know about combos in football betting

Betting 101: An article teaching you how to get
Betting 101: An article teaching you how to get

Keeping up with the trend in this series to help you understand football betting better, we will be selecting and expanding on different betting markets to help you make a more informed football betting decision.

Recommended articles

Here is everything you need to know about the 'Combos'.

Combo often referred to as combination or combined markets provide punters with the opportunity to combine different markets as the name suggests.

The need to combine markets could either be for safety or as an odds booster, meaning combos can either increase or decrease the original odds.

Example

Nigeria are valued at 1.75 odds for a win against Tunisia but a win and over 1.5 goals combo shoots up the odds to 2.44 for what is a very likely outcome.

There are many different types of combinations available for punters, multiple betting markets have been merged over the years to give more options.

The most popular ones are the win and over combos which you will most likely see on betting platforms as 1 x 2 & Over/Under.

That simply means you can select one of a home win, draw or away win alongside the goals option, over or under depending on your view of the game in question.

The over/under options available in a combo can range from 1.5 to 4.5 depending on the teams involved and ultimately the bookie.

Other popular combo markets include GG/NG & Over/under which is as self-explanatory as it looks. Simply deciding whether or not both teams will score as well as reach or not reach a certain amount of goals.

Double Chance & Over Under as well follows the same premise as the previous markets, it is probably the most common of all combo markets.

The chance mix is a type of combo that has grown over the years into its own movement. It provides the same options as a standard combo but with one important difference; ‘or’ instead of ‘&’.

The regular combos use ‘&’ that is a combination of two or more markets while the chance mix uses ‘or’ because it offers a choice between two markets.

In a regular combo, all the different markets selected must be fulfilled by the teams involved but in the chance mix, you only need one.

A typical chance mix option would be 1 or Over 2.5 meaning you believe one of these two options will happen in the game in question. If both occur in the game, you are still on course to win.

The chance mix is generally lower in odds and is preferred by a lot of people because it signifies safety.

Authors:

Tunde Young Tunde Young

Recommended articles

Insigne matches Maradona as Napoli stay on Inter's trail

Insigne matches Maradona as Napoli stay on Inter's trail

Liverpool close on Man City as Arsenal draw blank

Liverpool close on Man City as Arsenal draw blank

Comoros set to have outfield player in goal for AFCON knockout tie

Comoros set to have outfield player in goal for AFCON knockout tie

Thuram's son puts Nice back in second

Thuram's son puts Nice back in second

Football Betting Diaries: All you need to know about 'combos'

Football Betting Diaries: All you need to know about 'combos'

AFCON 2021: Round of 16 – Tactical Match-ups (Monday)

AFCON 2021: Round of 16 – Tactical Match-ups (Monday)

Trending

Betting: 3 value bets for Friday's Premier League action

Betting: 5 interesting predictions ahead of Saturday’s European action

AFCON 2021: Group B & C Matchday 3 predictions

Betting: 4 value bets for Sunday's Premier League action