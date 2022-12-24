EPL: Cash out with this over 2.5 goals betting tips on Bet9ja for EPL games

We have seen in recent years that the Boxing day EPL fixtures often produce goals and this will not be of any difference. We have analysed these fixtures and picked the possible best games that will achieve the picked outcomes.

We have made available an accumulator of 7-odds from the Premier League and hope for a green weekend.

Our ticket includes Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United respectively.

Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja

Bet9ja odds for the Premier League

Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Over 2.5 goals @ 1.60 odds

Arsenal vs West Ham: Over 2.5 goals @ 1.78 odds

Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Over 2.5 goals @ 1.64 odds

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest: Over 2.5 goals @ 1.58 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 7.38 odds

Booking code: 38X7J3X

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Aston Villa vs Liverpool

Monday, December 26, 18:30 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Over 2.5 goals

Odds: 1.60 on Bet9ja

Both teams have never shy away from producing goals whenever they face each other and this won’t be different either. They have both scored at least three goals in four of their last five meetings against each other in all competitions.

Arsenal vs West Ham

Tuesday, December 26, 21:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Over 2.5 goals

Odds: 1.78 on Bet9ja

This is another fixture that also produces goals and should not be ignored. Arsenal are at the top of the league table and they have scored in every EPL game they have played this season. Previous meetings between these two teams have produced at least three goals in four of their last six meetings and we expect this feat in this encounter.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth

Wednesday, December 27, 18:30 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Over 2.5 goals

Odds: 1.64 on Bet9ja

Both clubs have had trouble with their form this year, but we are not too concerned about it in this match because we only care about goals. In the last four encounters across all competitions, both teams have netted at least three goals. However, Bournemouth has scored in three of their last four games while Chelsea has struggled to score in three of their recent games. As expected, we anticipate goals in this game.

Manchester United v Nottingham Forest

Wednesday, December 27, 21:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Over 2.5 goals

Odds: 1.58 on Bet9ja