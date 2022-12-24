EPL: Cash out with this over 2.5 goals betting tips on Bet9ja for EPL games

Football fans are extremely excited to see their club play again in the English Premier League (EPL) after the 2022 FIFA World Cup competition was added to the already-running 2022–2023 season. On Boxing Day, when the EPL is scheduled to return, we look at some of the games and provide you with the finest betting advice for these matchups.
The start of the EPL on December 26 is quickly approaching, and we have some intriguing picks and possibilities for the Boxing Day games for you.
We have seen in recent years that the Boxing day EPL fixtures often produce goals and this will not be of any difference. We have analysed these fixtures and picked the possible best games that will achieve the picked outcomes.
We have made available an accumulator of 7-odds from the Premier League and hope for a green weekend.
Our ticket includes Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United respectively.
Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Over 2.5 goals @ 1.60 odds
Arsenal vs West Ham: Over 2.5 goals @ 1.78 odds
Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Over 2.5 goals @ 1.64 odds
Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest: Over 2.5 goals @ 1.58 odds
Total odds on Bet9ja: 7.38 odds
Booking code: 38X7J3X
*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)
Aston Villa vs Liverpool
Monday, December 26, 18:30 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Over 2.5 goals
Odds: 1.60 on Bet9ja
Both teams have never shy away from producing goals whenever they face each other and this won’t be different either. They have both scored at least three goals in four of their last five meetings against each other in all competitions.
Arsenal vs West Ham
Tuesday, December 26, 21:00 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Over 2.5 goals
Odds: 1.78 on Bet9ja
This is another fixture that also produces goals and should not be ignored. Arsenal are at the top of the league table and they have scored in every EPL game they have played this season. Previous meetings between these two teams have produced at least three goals in four of their last six meetings and we expect this feat in this encounter.
Chelsea vs Bournemouth
Wednesday, December 27, 18:30 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Over 2.5 goals
Odds: 1.64 on Bet9ja
Both clubs have had trouble with their form this year, but we are not too concerned about it in this match because we only care about goals. In the last four encounters across all competitions, both teams have netted at least three goals. However, Bournemouth has scored in three of their last four games while Chelsea has struggled to score in three of their recent games. As expected, we anticipate goals in this game.
Manchester United v Nottingham Forest
Wednesday, December 27, 21:00 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Over 2.5 goals
Odds: 1.58 on Bet9ja
This encounter has never failed to produce goals with both teams producing at least three goals. Both teams have met eight times and they have scored at least three goals in six of them. We expect a goal galore in this game as Manchester United are growing in form this season.
