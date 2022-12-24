ADVERTISEMENT

EPL: Cash out with this over 2.5 goals betting tips on Bet9ja for EPL games

Stephen Oladehinde
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Betting

The start of the EPL on December 26 is quickly approaching, and we have some intriguing picks and possibilities for the Boxing Day games for you.

Betting tips on Bet9ja for EPL games
Betting tips on Bet9ja for EPL games

Football fans are extremely excited to see their club play again in the English Premier League (EPL) after the 2022 FIFA World Cup competition was added to the already-running 2022–2023 season. On Boxing Day, when the EPL is scheduled to return, we look at some of the games and provide you with the finest betting advice for these matchups.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

We have seen in recent years that the Boxing day EPL fixtures often produce goals and this will not be of any difference. We have analysed these fixtures and picked the possible best games that will achieve the picked outcomes.

We have made available an accumulator of 7-odds from the Premier League and hope for a green weekend.

Our ticket includes Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United respectively.

Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja

Bet9ja odds for the Premier League
Bet9ja odds for the Premier League AFP

Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Over 2.5 goals @ 1.60 odds

Arsenal vs West Ham: Over 2.5 goals @ 1.78 odds

Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Over 2.5 goals @ 1.64 odds

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest: Over 2.5 goals @ 1.58 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 7.38 odds

Booking code: 38X7J3X

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Monday, December 26, 18:30 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Over 2.5 goals

Odds: 1.60 on Bet9ja

Both teams have never shy away from producing goals whenever they face each other and this won’t be different either. They have both scored at least three goals in four of their last five meetings against each other in all competitions.

Mohamed Salah celebrating his goal for Liverpool
Mohamed Salah celebrating his goal for Liverpool AFP

Tuesday, December 26, 21:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Over 2.5 goals

Odds: 1.78 on Bet9ja

This is another fixture that also produces goals and should not be ignored. Arsenal are at the top of the league table and they have scored in every EPL game they have played this season. Previous meetings between these two teams have produced at least three goals in four of their last six meetings and we expect this feat in this encounter.

Martin Ødegaard celebrating with his teammates
Martin Ødegaard celebrating with his teammates AFP

Wednesday, December 27, 18:30 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Over 2.5 goals

Odds: 1.64 on Bet9ja

Both clubs have had trouble with their form this year, but we are not too concerned about it in this match because we only care about goals. In the last four encounters across all competitions, both teams have netted at least three goals. However, Bournemouth has scored in three of their last four games while Chelsea has struggled to score in three of their recent games. As expected, we anticipate goals in this game.

Wednesday, December 27, 21:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Over 2.5 goals

Odds: 1.58 on Bet9ja

This encounter has never failed to produce goals with both teams producing at least three goals. Both teams have met eight times and they have scored at least three goals in six of them. We expect a goal galore in this game as Manchester United are growing in form this season.

Topics:
Stephen Oladehinde Stephen Oladehinde Stephen is a junior betting writer and a sports analyst. He also loves discussing football facts.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Betting tips on Bet9ja for EPL games

    EPL: Cash out with this over 2.5 goals betting tips on Bet9ja for EPL games

  • 5 odds accumulator and betting tips for EPL games

    EPL: Bet9ja sure 5 odds accumulator and betting tips for EPL games

  • 5 odds accumulator and betting tips for EPL games

    EPL: PulseBet sure 5 odds accumulator and betting tips for EPL games

Recommended articles

Ex-NFF Vice President Seyi Akinwunmi rewards 60 kids with scholarships

Ex-NFF Vice President Seyi Akinwunmi rewards 60 kids with scholarships

Jose Mourinho wanted by Brazil national team to replace Tite as coach

Jose Mourinho wanted by Brazil national team to replace Tite as coach

EPL: PulseBet sure 5 odds accumulator and betting tips for EPL games

EPL: PulseBet sure 5 odds accumulator and betting tips for EPL games

EPL: Bet9ja sure 5 odds accumulator and betting tips for EPL games

EPL: Bet9ja sure 5 odds accumulator and betting tips for EPL games

EPL: Cash out with this over 2.5 goals betting tips on Bet9ja for EPL games

EPL: Cash out with this over 2.5 goals betting tips on Bet9ja for EPL games

NBA: Cashout on Bet9ja with this betting tips for New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers

NBA: Cashout on Bet9ja with this betting tips for New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers

NBA: Bet9ja odds and with betting tips for Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers

NBA: Bet9ja odds and with betting tips for Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers

NBA: 2 sure PulseBet odds and with betting tips for Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks

NBA: 2 sure PulseBet odds and with betting tips for Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks

NBA: 2 sure Bet9ja odds and with betting tips for Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks

NBA: 2 sure Bet9ja odds and with betting tips for Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 Nigerian punters of 2022

PULSE PICKS: Top 10 Nigerian punters of 2022

Top 5 Nigerian female punters of 2022

PULSE PICKS: Top 5 Nigerian female punters of 2022

Top 5 bookies of the year 2022

PULSE PICKS: Top 5 bookies of the year 2022

Preview for the World Cup final and third place match.

QATAR 2022: Sportybet odds preview for the World Cup final and third place match.