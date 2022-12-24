A lot of excitement surrounds football fans as they see their respective club resume for the continuation of the EPL after the 2022 FIFA World Cup competition came into the mix of the ongoing 2022/2023 season. With the EPL set to resume on Boxing day we take a look at some of the games and give you the best betting tips to bet on for these fixtures.
EPL: Bet9ja sure 5 odds accumulator and betting tips for EPL games
The EPL resumption which begins on 26th of December is almost at hand and we have for you some exciting picks and options for the Boxing day fixtures.
We have made available an accumulator of 5-odds from the Premier League and hope for a green weekend.
Our ticket includes Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United respectively.
Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja
Bet9ja odds for the Premier League
Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Both team score @ 1.55 odds
Arsenal vs West Ham: Arsenal to win @ 1.52 odds
Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Over 2.5 goals @ 1.64 odds
Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest: Manchester United to win @ 1.30 odds
Total odds on Bet9ja: 5.02 odds
Booking code: 38X2DRJ
*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)
Aston Villa vs Liverpool
Monday, December 26, 18:30 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Both team score
Odds: 1.55 on Bet9ja
Both teams have struggled a bit this season but a fresh start after the World Cup Break could be a boost to get their rhythm back. Previous meetings between these two teams have seen them score against each other and this has been done in four of their last six encounters. Aston Villa have also played goal-goal in four of their last six games whereas LIverpool has also played goal-goal in four of their last games in all competition
Arsenal vs West Ham
Tuesday, December 26, 21:00 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Arsenal to win
Odds: 1.52 on Bet9ja
The league leaders will be looking to extend the gap on the league table as they welcome arch rivals West Ham to the Emirate stadium. Arsenal have won five of their last six meetings against West Ham and have not lost or drawn at home in the EPL this season. They will be hoping to use this advantage against a struggling West Ham side.
Chelsea vs Bournemouth
Wednesday, December 27, 18:30 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Over 2.5 goals
Odds: 1.64 on Bet9ja
Both teams have struggled for form this season but their form is not much of a concern to us as we are only looking out for goals in this encounter. Both teams have scored at least three goals in the last four meetings in all competitions. Chelsea have struggled to score goals in three of their previous games but Bournemouth have scored in three of their last four games. We expect goals in this match as predicted.
Manchester United v Nottingham Forest
Wednesday, December 27, 21:00 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Manchester United to win
Odds: 1.30 on Bet9ja
Manchester United sits in sixth position in the EPL table and will be hoping to continue their recent winnings streak which they had before the World Cup break. Manchester United have won four of their last meetings against Nottingham Forest who have been struggling to pick up wins this season. Manchester United have also won their last four home games in all competitions.
