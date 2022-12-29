Football fans are very excited to watch their individual clubs compete once more for the EPL after the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament was added to the mix of the ongoing 2022/2023 season. There were few shocks in the games that followed the break because many of the major clubs had already won. As they continue their battle to become champions, the upcoming round of games appears to be more thrilling.
EPL: Bet on this over 2.5 goals on Bet9ja for EPL games
After the international break, the first week of the English Premier League returned with a lot of goals and excitement, and we eagerly anticipate the second matchday as the year comes to a close.
Recommended articles
We have made available an accumulator of 5-odds from the Premier League and hope for a green weekend going into the new year.
Our ticket includes Liverpool, Manchester CIty, Newcastle and Tottenham respectively.
Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja
Bet9ja odds for the Premier League
Liverpool vs Leicester City: over 2.5 goals @ 1.42 odds
Manchester City vs Everton: over 2.5 goals @ 1.36 odds
Newcastle vs Leeds United: over 2.5 goals @ 1.60 odds
Tottenham vs Aston Villa: over 2.5 goals @ 1.74 odds
Total odds on Bet9ja: 5.38 odds
Booking code: 39L3RVZ
*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)
Liverpool vs Leicester City
Friday, December 30, 9:00pm (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Over 2.5 goals
Odds: 1.42 on Bet9ja
After the World Cup break, Liverpool defeated Aston Villa, and they'll be trying to continue their winning streak when they welcome Leicester City. Four times in these contests, the reds have managed to score more than 2.5 goals. Additionally, in three of their last five encounters with Leicester City, they have scored more than 2.5 goals.
Manchester City vs Everton
Saturday, December 31, 4:00pm (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Over 2.5 goals
Odds: 1.36 on Bet9ja
After overcoming Leeds United away from home, Manchester City kept up their pursuit of the English Premier League trophy and will now take on Everton at the Etihad stadium. With at least two goals scored in each of Manchester City's last five games across all competitions, this matchup with Everton seems ripe for goals.
Newcastle vs Leeds United
Saturday, December 31, 4:00pm (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Over 2.5 goals
Odds: 1.60 on Bet9ja
Newcastle United, who are presently third in the league standings, have been a formidable club this season. They defeated Leicester City away from home by scoring three unanswered goals. They play Leeds United, who have struggled this year and have given up in three straight away games across all competitions, while Newcastle has scored in all five of its last home games across all competitions.
Tottenham vs Aston Villa
Sunday, January 1, 3:00pm (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Over 2.5 goals
Odds: 1.70 on Bet9ja
Both clubs are trying to get back on track after losing their most recent game. Aston Villa scored against Liverpool, while Tottenham overcame a two-goal deficit to tie Brentford. In three of their most recent matchups across all competitions, both teams have netted at least one goal. Additionally, in their last three encounters with one another, they have combined for almost 2.5 goals.
More from category
-
EPL: Bet on this over 2.5 goals on Bet9ja for EPL games
-
EPL: Cash out with this sure 7 odds accumulator and betting tips for EPL games
-
BETTING: Bet9ja goal betting tips for La Liga