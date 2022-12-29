EPL: Bet on this over 2.5 goals on Bet9ja for EPL games

We have made available an accumulator of 5-odds from the Premier League and hope for a green weekend going into the new year.

Our ticket includes Liverpool, Manchester CIty, Newcastle and Tottenham respectively.

Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja

Bet9ja odds for the Premier League

Liverpool vs Leicester City: over 2.5 goals @ 1.42 odds

Manchester City vs Everton: over 2.5 goals @ 1.36 odds

Newcastle vs Leeds United: over 2.5 goals @ 1.60 odds

Tottenham vs Aston Villa: over 2.5 goals @ 1.74 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 5.38 odds

Booking code: 39L3RVZ

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Liverpool vs Leicester City

Friday, December 30, 9:00pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Over 2.5 goals

Odds: 1.42 on Bet9ja

After the World Cup break, Liverpool defeated Aston Villa, and they'll be trying to continue their winning streak when they welcome Leicester City. Four times in these contests, the reds have managed to score more than 2.5 goals. Additionally, in three of their last five encounters with Leicester City, they have scored more than 2.5 goals.

Manchester City vs Everton

Saturday, December 31, 4:00pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Over 2.5 goals

Odds: 1.36 on Bet9ja

After overcoming Leeds United away from home, Manchester City kept up their pursuit of the English Premier League trophy and will now take on Everton at the Etihad stadium. With at least two goals scored in each of Manchester City's last five games across all competitions, this matchup with Everton seems ripe for goals.

Newcastle vs Leeds United

Saturday, December 31, 4:00pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Over 2.5 goals

Odds: 1.60 on Bet9ja

Newcastle United, who are presently third in the league standings, have been a formidable club this season. They defeated Leicester City away from home by scoring three unanswered goals. They play Leeds United, who have struggled this year and have given up in three straight away games across all competitions, while Newcastle has scored in all five of its last home games across all competitions.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa

Sunday, January 1, 3:00pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Over 2.5 goals

Odds: 1.70 on Bet9ja