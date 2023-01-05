Nantes defeated Nice in the 2022 Coupe de France championship match to claim the trophy. The cup had already been won four times. If the defending champion hopes to win the Coupe de France for a fifth time in 2023, they will face fierce competition and be on the march once more to attempt and keep the trophy.
COUPE DE FRANCE: Cash out with this 5 odds goal accumulators and betting tips for Coupe de France games
The opening round of games in the Coupe de France are about to start as clubs in the French league switch their focus from league play to cup football.
Recommended articles
We have made available an accumulator of 5-odds from the Coupe de France games and hope for a green weekend.
Our tickets include Monaco, Toulouse, Lyon and Lille respectively.
Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja
Bet9ja odds for the Coupe de France
Lyon vs Metz: over 2.5 goals @ 1.54 odds
Hyères vs Marseille: over 3.5 goals @ 1.52 odds
Avranches vs Brest: over 2.5 goals @ 1.66 odds
ESA Linas-Montlhery vs Lens: over 3.5 goals @ 1.53 odds
Total odds on Bet9ja: 5.95 odds
Booking code: 3BKQ37K
*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)
Lyon vs Metz
Saturday, January 7, 3:30pm (GMT+1)
Betting tip: over 2.5 goals
Odds: 1.54 on Bet9ja
Three of their five previous meetings between both teams have produced over 2.5 goals and we also expect the same in this fixture. Lyon have not really been on a goal scoring form of recent but have managed to win three of their last five games and also at least two goals have been scored in two of their last four matches. Metz on the other hand have a better advantage. They have scored at least a goal in their last four games in all competitions.
Hyères vs Marseille
Saturday, January 7, 3:30pm (GMT+1)
Betting tip: over 3.5 goals
Odds: 1.52 on Bet9ja
Recently, Marseille has been playing well, winning four of their previous five away games across all competitions. In two of their last four matches across all competitions, at least three goals have been scored, and Hyères have recently played in a slump. Additionally, four of their previous five games across all competitions have seen at least two goals.
Avranches vs Brest
Saturday, January 7, 3:30pm (GMT+1)
Betting tip: over 2.5 goals
Odds: 1.66 on Bet9ja
Here is another team that produces goals during their games. Avranches goal scoring form both home and away have been good. They have scored at least a goal in their last five games and three of those games have produced over 2.5 goals. Brest on the other hand have had two of their three previous games produce 2.5 goals.
ESA Linas-Montlhery vs Lens
Saturday, January 7, 3:30pm (GMT+1)
Betting tip: over 3.5 goals
Odds: 1.53 on Bet9ja
In their previous five games, Lens have displayed impressive form. They have triumphed in four of their most recent five games across all competitions, and in their most recent Ligue 1 contest, they overcame league-leading PSG. They've scored three goals in four of their previous games, compared to ESA Linas-two Montlhery's goals in each of their previous five games across all competitions.
More from category
-
LALIGA: Win on Bet9ja with 5 odds accumulators for LaLiga games
-
COUPE DE FRANCE: Bet9ja 5 odds accumulators and betting tips for Coupe de France games
-
COUPE DE FRANCE: Cash out with this 5 odds goal accumulators and betting tips for Coupe de France games