COUPE DE FRANCE: Cash out with this 5 odds goal accumulators and betting tips for Coupe de France games

We have made available an accumulator of 5-odds from the Coupe de France games and hope for a green weekend.

Our tickets include Monaco, Toulouse, Lyon and Lille respectively.

Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja

Bet9ja odds for the Coupe de France

AFP

Lyon vs Metz: over 2.5 goals @ 1.54 odds

Hyères vs Marseille: over 3.5 goals @ 1.52 odds

Avranches vs Brest: over 2.5 goals @ 1.66 odds

ESA Linas-Montlhery vs Lens: over 3.5 goals @ 1.53 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 5.95 odds

Booking code: 3BKQ37K

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Lyon vs Metz

Saturday, January 7, 3:30pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: over 2.5 goals

Odds: 1.54 on Bet9ja

Three of their five previous meetings between both teams have produced over 2.5 goals and we also expect the same in this fixture. Lyon have not really been on a goal scoring form of recent but have managed to win three of their last five games and also at least two goals have been scored in two of their last four matches. Metz on the other hand have a better advantage. They have scored at least a goal in their last four games in all competitions.

AFP

Hyères vs Marseille

Saturday, January 7, 3:30pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: over 3.5 goals

Odds: 1.52 on Bet9ja

Recently, Marseille has been playing well, winning four of their previous five away games across all competitions. In two of their last four matches across all competitions, at least three goals have been scored, and Hyères have recently played in a slump. Additionally, four of their previous five games across all competitions have seen at least two goals.

AFP

Avranches vs Brest

Saturday, January 7, 3:30pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: over 2.5 goals

Odds: 1.66 on Bet9ja

Here is another team that produces goals during their games. Avranches goal scoring form both home and away have been good. They have scored at least a goal in their last five games and three of those games have produced over 2.5 goals. Brest on the other hand have had two of their three previous games produce 2.5 goals.

ESA Linas-Montlhery vs Lens

Saturday, January 7, 3:30pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: over 3.5 goals

Odds: 1.53 on Bet9ja