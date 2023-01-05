COUPE DE FRANCE: Bet9ja 5 odds accumulators and betting tips for Coupe de France games

Nantes won the 2022 Coupe de France cup after overcoming Nice in the final. This was the fourth time winning the cup. The defending champion will be on a march again in 2023 to try and retain the cup and will be challenged by stiff competitors if they are to be crowned champions of the Coupe de France for the fifth time.
The Coupe de France first round of games is set to begin as clubs in the French league turn their attention away from league football to cup football.
We have made available an accumulator of 5-odds from the Ligue 1 and hope for a green weekend.
Our tickets include Monaco, Toulouse, Lyon and Lille respectively.
Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja
Bet9ja odds for the Coupe de France
Chateauroux vs PSG: over 2.5 goals @ 1.27 odds
Lyon vs Metz: Lyon to win @ 1.28 odds
Hyères vs Marseille: over 3.5 goals @ 1.52 odds
ESA Linas-Montlhery vs Lens: over 3.5 goals @ 1.53 odds
Monaco vs Rodez Aveyron Football: over 2.5 goals @ 1.38
Total odds on Bet9ja: 5.22 odds
Booking code: 3BKQ37K
*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)
Chateauroux vs PSG
Friday, January 6, 9:00pm (GMT+1)
Betting tip: over 2.5 goals
Odds: 1.27 on Bet9ja
PSG are the outright favorites to win this game by a large goal margin. Psg has scored over 2.5 goals in their last eight games in all competitions. They have either scored or conceded in six of their last eight games. Chateauroux have also scored over three goals in three of their last four games. We are expecting a goal rampage in this encounter.
Lyon vs Metz
Saturday, January 7, 3:30pm (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Lyon to win
Odds: 1.28 on Bet9ja
The last five meetings between both teams have been on the ups and downs with Lyon winning three and Metz winning two. Lyon’s recent form at home has been on a decline with just one win in their last five games while Metz have been doing well away from home winning four of their last away games in Ligue 2. However, this is a cup competition and with the quality Lyon have in their ranks we expect them to see this game through.
Hyères vs Marseille
Saturday, January 7, 3:30pm (GMT+1)
Betting tip: over 3.5 goals
Odds: 1.52 on Bet9ja
Marseille have been in form of late and have won four of their last five away games in all competitions. At least three goals have been scored in two of their last four meetings in all competitions and Hyères have had a rough patch of form in their recent games. There have also been at least two goals in four of their last five games in all competitions.
ESA Linas-Montlhery vs Lens
Saturday, January 7, 3:30pm (GMT+1)
Betting tip: over 3.5 goals
Odds: 1.53 on Bet9ja
Lens have produced remarkable form in their last five games. They have won four of their last five games in all competitions and also defeated league leaders PSG in their previous game in Ligue 1. Four of their previous games have produced three goals while ESA Linas-Montlhery previous games have produced two goals each in their last five games in all competitions.
Monaco vs Rodez Aveyron Football: over 2.5 goals @ 1.38
Saturday, January 7, 6:00pm (GMT+1)
Betting tip: over 2.5 goals
Odds: 1.38 on Bet9ja
Monaco got back to winning ways at the weekend and will be hoping to build on that win against Rodez Aveyron Football. Four out of five Monaco’s previous games have produced at least two goals while Rodez Aveyron Football previous games have had two goals each in three of their last six games.
