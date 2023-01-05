COUPE DE FRANCE: Bet9ja 5 odds accumulators and betting tips for Coupe de France games

We have made available an accumulator of 5-odds from the Ligue 1 and hope for a green weekend.

Our tickets include Monaco, Toulouse, Lyon and Lille respectively.

Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja

Bet9ja odds for the Coupe de France

AFP

Chateauroux vs PSG: over 2.5 goals @ 1.27 odds

Lyon vs Metz: Lyon to win @ 1.28 odds

Hyères vs Marseille: over 3.5 goals @ 1.52 odds

ESA Linas-Montlhery vs Lens: over 3.5 goals @ 1.53 odds

Monaco vs Rodez Aveyron Football: over 2.5 goals @ 1.38

Total odds on Bet9ja: 5.22 odds

Booking code: 3BKQ37K

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Chateauroux vs PSG

Friday, January 6, 9:00pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: over 2.5 goals

Odds: 1.27 on Bet9ja

PSG are the outright favorites to win this game by a large goal margin. Psg has scored over 2.5 goals in their last eight games in all competitions. They have either scored or conceded in six of their last eight games. Chateauroux have also scored over three goals in three of their last four games. We are expecting a goal rampage in this encounter.

AFP

Lyon vs Metz

Saturday, January 7, 3:30pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Lyon to win

Odds: 1.28 on Bet9ja

The last five meetings between both teams have been on the ups and downs with Lyon winning three and Metz winning two. Lyon’s recent form at home has been on a decline with just one win in their last five games while Metz have been doing well away from home winning four of their last away games in Ligue 2. However, this is a cup competition and with the quality Lyon have in their ranks we expect them to see this game through.

AFP

Hyères vs Marseille

Saturday, January 7, 3:30pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: over 3.5 goals

Odds: 1.52 on Bet9ja

Marseille have been in form of late and have won four of their last five away games in all competitions. At least three goals have been scored in two of their last four meetings in all competitions and Hyères have had a rough patch of form in their recent games. There have also been at least two goals in four of their last five games in all competitions.

ESA Linas-Montlhery vs Lens

Saturday, January 7, 3:30pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: over 3.5 goals

Odds: 1.53 on Bet9ja

Lens have produced remarkable form in their last five games. They have won four of their last five games in all competitions and also defeated league leaders PSG in their previous game in Ligue 1. Four of their previous games have produced three goals while ESA Linas-Montlhery previous games have produced two goals each in their last five games in all competitions.

Monaco vs Rodez Aveyron Football: over 2.5 goals @ 1.38

Saturday, January 7, 6:00pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: over 2.5 goals

Odds: 1.38 on Bet9ja