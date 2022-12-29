ADVERTISEMENT

CHAMPIONSHIP: Bet on with this 7 odds Bet9ja accumulator for England Championship matches

Stephen Oladehinde
The England Championship continues this weekend with teams jeering up to continue from where they left off some days ago. We have for you a 7-odd accumulator from the England Championship games, and hoping for a green weekend.

Betting tips for England Championship matches
The Championship games are coming in thick and fast as many clubs are trying to keep up with the pace. The previous games have been free flowing with not much shocking results. The Championship games continues today and we are giving you the best tips of the day.

Our ticket includes Millwall, West Brom, Blackpool and Norwich

Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja

Bet9ja odds for the England Championship
Millwall vs Bristol City: Over 1.5 goals @ 1.30 odds

West Brom vs Preston: West Brom to win @ 1.78 odds

Blackpool vs Sheffield United: Over 2.5 goals @ 1.85 odds

Norwich vs Reading: Norwich to win @ 1.75 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 7.49 odds

Booking code: 39K75HQ

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Thursday, December 29, 8:45pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Over 1.5 goals

Odds: 1.30 on Bet9ja

Both teams have scored over 1.5 goals in four of their last five meetings against each other. They have also played over 1.5 goals in four of their last five games in all competitions. We expect goals from both teams in this encounter.

Thursday, December 29, 9:00pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: West Brom to win

Odds: 1.78 on Bet9ja

In their last nine Championship home meetings against Preston North End, West Bromwich Albion has prevailed eight times and also In the past seven games, West Bromwich Albion has won six in all competitions. We expect them to win this game without pressure.

West Brom Player in action
Thursday, December 29, 9:15pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Over 2.5 goals

Odds: 1.85 on Bet9ja

Their previous encounter in the league they played over 2.5 goals. Sheffield United have played over 2.5 goals in two of their last three games and both teams have scored at least one goal in three of their last four games in all competitions.

Friday, December 30, 8:45pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Norwich to win

Odds: 1.75 on Bet9ja

Norwich have won four of their last five meetings against Reading. However, their recent home form has not been really impressive but we still expect them to come out victorious in this encounter. Their previous record against Reading is a big advantage for them.

Stephen Oladehinde
