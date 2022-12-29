CHAMPIONSHIP: Bet on with this 7 odds Bet9ja accumulator for England Championship matches

Our ticket includes Millwall, West Brom, Blackpool and Norwich

Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja

Bet9ja odds for the England Championship

Millwall vs Bristol City: Over 1.5 goals @ 1.30 odds

West Brom vs Preston: West Brom to win @ 1.78 odds

Blackpool vs Sheffield United: Over 2.5 goals @ 1.85 odds

Norwich vs Reading: Norwich to win @ 1.75 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 7.49 odds

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Millwall vs Bristol City

Thursday, December 29, 8:45pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Over 1.5 goals

Odds: 1.30 on Bet9ja

Both teams have scored over 1.5 goals in four of their last five meetings against each other. They have also played over 1.5 goals in four of their last five games in all competitions. We expect goals from both teams in this encounter.

West Brom vs Preston

Thursday, December 29, 9:00pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: West Brom to win

Odds: 1.78 on Bet9ja

In their last nine Championship home meetings against Preston North End, West Bromwich Albion has prevailed eight times and also In the past seven games, West Bromwich Albion has won six in all competitions. We expect them to win this game without pressure.

Blackpool vs Sheffield United

Thursday, December 29, 9:15pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Over 2.5 goals

Odds: 1.85 on Bet9ja

Their previous encounter in the league they played over 2.5 goals. Sheffield United have played over 2.5 goals in two of their last three games and both teams have scored at least one goal in three of their last four games in all competitions.

Norwich vs Reading

Friday, December 30, 8:45pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Norwich to win

Odds: 1.75 on Bet9ja