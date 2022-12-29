CHAMPIONSHIP: Bet on with this 7 odds Bet9ja accumulator for England Championship matches

The Championship games are coming in thick and fast as many clubs are trying to keep up with the pace. The previous games have been free flowing with not much shocking results. The Championship games continues today and we are giving you the best tips of the day.
The England Championship continues this weekend with teams jeering up to continue from where they left off some days ago. We have for you a 7-odd accumulator from the England Championship games, and hoping for a green weekend.
Our ticket includes Millwall, West Brom, Blackpool and Norwich
Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja
Bet9ja odds for the England Championship
Millwall vs Bristol City: Over 1.5 goals @ 1.30 odds
West Brom vs Preston: West Brom to win @ 1.78 odds
Blackpool vs Sheffield United: Over 2.5 goals @ 1.85 odds
Norwich vs Reading: Norwich to win @ 1.75 odds
Total odds on Bet9ja: 7.49 odds
Booking code: 39K75HQ
*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)
Millwall vs Bristol City
Thursday, December 29, 8:45pm (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Over 1.5 goals
Odds: 1.30 on Bet9ja
Both teams have scored over 1.5 goals in four of their last five meetings against each other. They have also played over 1.5 goals in four of their last five games in all competitions. We expect goals from both teams in this encounter.
West Brom vs Preston
Thursday, December 29, 9:00pm (GMT+1)
Betting tip: West Brom to win
Odds: 1.78 on Bet9ja
In their last nine Championship home meetings against Preston North End, West Bromwich Albion has prevailed eight times and also In the past seven games, West Bromwich Albion has won six in all competitions. We expect them to win this game without pressure.
Blackpool vs Sheffield United
Thursday, December 29, 9:15pm (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Over 2.5 goals
Odds: 1.85 on Bet9ja
Their previous encounter in the league they played over 2.5 goals. Sheffield United have played over 2.5 goals in two of their last three games and both teams have scored at least one goal in three of their last four games in all competitions.
Norwich vs Reading
Friday, December 30, 8:45pm (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Norwich to win
Odds: 1.75 on Bet9ja
Norwich have won four of their last five meetings against Reading. However, their recent home form has not been really impressive but we still expect them to come out victorious in this encounter. Their previous record against Reading is a big advantage for them.
