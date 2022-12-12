Cash out with this betting tips and odds for Argentina vs Croatia

Argentina defeated Netherlands with a penalty shootout in the quarter final of the FIFA World Cup. On the other hand Croatia who were the 2018 runner up pulled a shocking win over tournament favorite Brazil.
The match between Argentina and Croatia has been analyzed adequately for you.
Argentina to win @ 1.90 odds on Bet9ja
A very fierce game ended in a draw with Argentina going two goals up in the game. The Netherlands fought back and equalized in the last minute of the game which took them into extra time and penalty afterwards, but the Argentines came out victorious at the end of the shoot out. Argentina will be looking to continue their good run when they face Croatia. Argentina are considered the favorites to win this encounter but it will not be an easy run for them seeing how Croatia dealt with Brazil unexpectedly.
First Half Draw @ 2.01 odds on Bet9ja
Croatia have played the first half draw in most of their games in this tournament. They faced an attacking Brazilian team and still played a first half draw. We expect the same to happen in this encounter. The match will be mostly played with caution and both teams will be wary of each other's threat in the first half.
First half under 1.5 @ 1.28 odds on Bet9ja
We are not expecting many goals in the first half of this game. Croatia have barely scored in the first half in this competition and Argentina have managed to score one goal in the first half of some of their games. The first half will be a very tight game and both teams will not get into much action till the second half.
