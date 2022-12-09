Cash out on Bet9ja with this Basketball tips for Charlotte Hornets vs New York Knicks

Charlotte Hornets lost their previous Nba game against Brooklyn Nets and sits in thirteenth position in the Eastern Conference standings while New York Knicks won against Atlanta Hawks and sits ninth in the Eastern Conference standings
New York Knicks to win @ 1.57 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 37979Y3
The New York Knicks have won twelve and lost thirteen of their Nba games. However, their form has not been great recently but Charlotte Hornets form has been nothing to write home about and we do not expect any challenge from them in this encounter.
Charlotte Hornets handicap +7.5 @ 1.56 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 3798DKK
Charlotte Hornets form has been very poor and they lost their previous game by a margin of 6 point against Brooklyn Nets. However, the New York Knicks are not really on a good form either but still better than their counterpart so the margin is not far fetched which is why we've gone for this option.
