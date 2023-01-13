Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal will once again square off in a ferocious rivalry match as both teams vie for North London supremacy. Arsenal are league leaders and are eleven points clear of their rival Tottenham who sit fifth on the league table. The league leaders will be looking for a win so they can continue pushing for the league title.
BETTING TIPS: Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal betting tips and Bet9ja odds
There are enticing odds available on Bet9ja for the English Premier League game involving Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal and we have analyzed the best tips for this game.
Recommended articles
The match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal has been analyzed for you.
*The odds were correct as at time of posting
Goal-goal @ 1.62 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 3CMJKJR
Both teams have scored against each other in three of their last five meetings. Tottenham have also conceded in four of their last five games in all competitions whereas the league leaders Arsenal have conceded in two of their last five away games in all competitions. They have also scored at least two goals in three of their last five away games.
Over 2.5 goals @ 1.77 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 3CMK5DW
Both teams do not shy away from scoring in this encounter. They have scored over three goals in their last four meetings against each other. Tottenham have played over 2.5 goals twice in their last five home games while Arsenal also played over 2.5 goals twice in their last five away games.
Arsenal win or draw @ 1.34 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 3CMKLV9
Arsenal have been in great form since the start of the season. They have only lost once and drawn twice this season. The Gunners ran riot in their previous encounter against Tottenham by beating them 3-1 earlier this season. Tottenham have been playing poorly at home recently, having won only two games in their last five home games whereas their rivals have won four of their last five away games in all competitions. We expect Arsenal to win or draw this game.
More from category
-
BETTING TIPS: Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal betting tips and Bet9ja odds
-
BETTING TIPS: Bet9ja odds & betting tips for Manchester United vs Manchester City
-
BETTING TIPS: Sure betting tips and 7 odds accumulator for Ligue 1 games