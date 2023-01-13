BETTING TIPS: Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal betting tips and Bet9ja odds

The match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal has been analyzed for you.

*The odds were correct as at time of posting

Goal-goal @ 1.62 odds on Bet9ja

Betting code: 3CMJKJR

Both teams have scored against each other in three of their last five meetings. Tottenham have also conceded in four of their last five games in all competitions whereas the league leaders Arsenal have conceded in two of their last five away games in all competitions. They have also scored at least two goals in three of their last five away games.

AFP

Over 2.5 goals @ 1.77 odds on Bet9ja

Betting code: 3CMK5DW

Both teams do not shy away from scoring in this encounter. They have scored over three goals in their last four meetings against each other. Tottenham have played over 2.5 goals twice in their last five home games while Arsenal also played over 2.5 goals twice in their last five away games.

AFP

Arsenal win or draw @ 1.34 odds on Bet9ja

Betting code: 3CMKLV9