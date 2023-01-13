BETTING TIPS: Sure betting tips and 7 odds accumulator for Ligue 1 games

We have made available an accumulator of 7-odds from the Ligue 1 and hope for a green weekend.

Our tickets include Lens, Marseille, Lyon, Lille and Monaco respectively.

Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja

Bet9ja odds for the Ligue 1

Lens vs Auxerre : Lens to win @ 1.35 odds

Marseille vs Lorient: over 2.5 goals @ 1.58 odds

Lyon vs Strasbourg: over 2.5 goals @ 1.68 odds

Lille vs Troyes : Lille to win @ 1.40 odds

Monaco vs Ajaccio: Monaco to win @ 1.42

Total odds on Bet9ja: 7.12 odds

Lens vs Auxerre

Saturday, January 14, 5:00pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Lens to win

Odds: 1.35 on Bet9ja

Lens have been in top form this season, having won all four of their previous home games in all competitions. They have also won three of their last five encounters against Auxerre which is a good form going into this game. Auxerre on the other hand has been poor away from home. They have failed to win any game in their last six games in all competitions. We expect Lens to win this encounter with ease.

Marseille vs Lorient

Saturday, January 14, 7:00pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: over 2.5 goals

Odds: 1.58 on Bet9ja

Both teams have produced over 2.5 goals in four of their last five games against each other with Marseille scoring at least three goals in each of the four games. Marseille has also won their last six games in all competitions and have scored at least two goals in five of those six games played. Lorient on the other hand have scored at least two goals in their last three games in all competitions. We expect a rain of goals in this game.

Lyon vs Strasbourg

Saturday, January 14, 9:00pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: over 2.5 goals

Odds:1.68 on Bet9ja

Lyon have won three of their last home meetings against Strasbourg and both teams have produced over 2.5 goals in three of their last five games. Lyon’s last game ended in over 2.5 goals whereas Strasbourg have played over 2.5 goals in their last four away games in all competitions.

Lille vs Troyes

Sunday, January 15, 1:00pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Lille to win

Odds: 1.40 on Bet9ja

Lille’s form at home has been good recently. They have won four of their last six home games in all competitions. They will be full of confidence going into this encounter. Troyes on the other hand have had a bad run of form, having won only one game in their last five in all competitions. We have tipped Lille to win this encounter.

Monaco vs Ajaccio

Sunday, January 15, 5:05pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Monaco to win

Odds: 1.42 on Bet9ja

Both teams have only met once with Monaco coming out as winner of that game. Monaco have been quite good at home recently. They have won three of their last five home games while Ajaccio have struggled away from home with just two wins in their last five games in all competitions.