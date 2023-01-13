BETTING TIPS: Sure betting tips and 7 odds accumulator for Ligue 1 games

The previous week's game did not come with any surprises as most of the top clubs in France won their respective matches. PSG are still top of the league table and are six points clear of Lens who sit second on the league table. The weekend games tend to be electrifying as we look forward to week 19 of the Ligue 1 games.
The French Ligue 1 season continues this weekend with some clubs aiming for the trophy and some thriving for survival to remain in the top flight.
We have made available an accumulator of 7-odds from the Ligue 1 and hope for a green weekend.
Our tickets include Lens, Marseille, Lyon, Lille and Monaco respectively.
Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja
Bet9ja odds for the Ligue 1
Lens vs Auxerre : Lens to win @ 1.35 odds
Marseille vs Lorient: over 2.5 goals @ 1.58 odds
Lyon vs Strasbourg: over 2.5 goals @ 1.68 odds
Lille vs Troyes : Lille to win @ 1.40 odds
Monaco vs Ajaccio: Monaco to win @ 1.42
Total odds on Bet9ja: 7.12 odds
Booking code: 3CMSK7R
*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)
Lens vs Auxerre
Saturday, January 14, 5:00pm (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Lens to win
Odds: 1.35 on Bet9ja
Lens have been in top form this season, having won all four of their previous home games in all competitions. They have also won three of their last five encounters against Auxerre which is a good form going into this game. Auxerre on the other hand has been poor away from home. They have failed to win any game in their last six games in all competitions. We expect Lens to win this encounter with ease.
Marseille vs Lorient
Saturday, January 14, 7:00pm (GMT+1)
Betting tip: over 2.5 goals
Odds: 1.58 on Bet9ja
Both teams have produced over 2.5 goals in four of their last five games against each other with Marseille scoring at least three goals in each of the four games. Marseille has also won their last six games in all competitions and have scored at least two goals in five of those six games played. Lorient on the other hand have scored at least two goals in their last three games in all competitions. We expect a rain of goals in this game.
Lyon vs Strasbourg
Saturday, January 14, 9:00pm (GMT+1)
Betting tip: over 2.5 goals
Odds:1.68 on Bet9ja
Lyon have won three of their last home meetings against Strasbourg and both teams have produced over 2.5 goals in three of their last five games. Lyon’s last game ended in over 2.5 goals whereas Strasbourg have played over 2.5 goals in their last four away games in all competitions.
Lille vs Troyes
Sunday, January 15, 1:00pm (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Lille to win
Odds: 1.40 on Bet9ja
Lille’s form at home has been good recently. They have won four of their last six home games in all competitions. They will be full of confidence going into this encounter. Troyes on the other hand have had a bad run of form, having won only one game in their last five in all competitions. We have tipped Lille to win this encounter.
Monaco vs Ajaccio
Sunday, January 15, 5:05pm (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Monaco to win
Odds: 1.42 on Bet9ja
Both teams have only met once with Monaco coming out as winner of that game. Monaco have been quite good at home recently. They have won three of their last five home games while Ajaccio have struggled away from home with just two wins in their last five games in all competitions.
