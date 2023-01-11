BETTING TIPS: Sure Bet9ja 8 odds accumulators and betting tips for Ligue 1 games

We have made available an accumulator of 8-odds from the Ligue 1 and hope for a green weekend.

Our tickets include Lens, PSG, Marseille and Stade Rennes respectively.

Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja

Bet9ja odds for the Ligue 1

Strasbourg vs Lens: Lens to win @ 2.00 odds

PSG vs Angers: over 2.5 goals @ 1.32 odds

Troyes vs Olympique Marseille: Marseille to win @ 1.74 odds

Clermont Foot vs Stade Rennes : Rennes to win @ 1.90 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 8.73 odds

Booking code: 3CDGXF8

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Strasbourg vs Lens

Wednesday, January 11, 7:00pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Lens to win

Odds: 2.00 on Bet9ja

Strasbourg have not won in their last six games in all competitions, instead they have played three draws and lost three games at home. Lens on the other hand are coming into this game from the back of a massive win at home against the league leaders PSG. Lens also have a good away record and they have won three of their five away games. They have also won seven of their last eight games in all competitions.

PSG vs Angers

Wednesday, January 11, 9:00pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: over 2.5 goals

Odds: 1.32 on Bet9ja

PSG have always been a goal scoring team and in this encounter both teams have produced more than three goals in four of their last five meetings. PSG’s last nine games have produced over 2.5 goals and also four of their last five home games have produced over three goals in all competitions. We expect lots of goals from both teams in this encounter.

Troyes vs Olympique Marseille

Wednesday, January 11, 9:00pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Marseille to win

Odds:1.74 on Bet9ja

Troyes home form has been bad of late. They have not won in their last five games in all competitions but have played draws in all their last five games whereas Marseille have won three straight away games in all competitions and will be looking to add more away wins by beating Troyes in this encounter. We expect Marseille to win this game as they continue to build their winning streak.

Clermont Foot vs Stade Rennes

Wednesday, January 11, 9:00pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Rennes to win

Odds: 1.90 on Bet9ja