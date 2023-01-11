ADVERTISEMENT

BETTING TIPS: Sure Bet9ja 8 odds accumulators and betting tips for Ligue 1 games

The French Ligue 1 season continues today with some exciting fixtures available for us to pick the best accumulator.

Betting tips for Ligue 1 games
Betting tips for Ligue 1 games

As expected, many of the big clubs won their previous league games with ease and some had to get their win in a hard way. However, there was still an upset as the league leaders PSG stumbled to a shocking 3-1 loss to RC Lens away from home. The league table is still unchanged with PSG leading the front line for the trophy. As we go into the next round of the game, we take a look at the teams and analyse the best tips for you.

We have made available an accumulator of 8-odds from the Ligue 1 and hope for a green weekend.

Our tickets include Lens, PSG, Marseille and Stade Rennes respectively.

Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja

Bet9ja odds for the Ligue 1
Strasbourg vs Lens: Lens to win @ 2.00 odds

PSG vs Angers: over 2.5 goals @ 1.32 odds

Troyes vs Olympique Marseille: Marseille to win @ 1.74 odds

Clermont Foot vs Stade Rennes : Rennes to win @ 1.90 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 8.73 odds

Booking code: 3CDGXF8

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Wednesday, January 11, 7:00pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Lens to win

Odds: 2.00 on Bet9ja

Strasbourg have not won in their last six games in all competitions, instead they have played three draws and lost three games at home. Lens on the other hand are coming into this game from the back of a massive win at home against the league leaders PSG. Lens also have a good away record and they have won three of their five away games. They have also won seven of their last eight games in all competitions.

RC Lens players celebrating
Wednesday, January 11, 9:00pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: over 2.5 goals

Odds: 1.32 on Bet9ja

PSG have always been a goal scoring team and in this encounter both teams have produced more than three goals in four of their last five meetings. PSG&rsquo;s last nine games have produced over 2.5 goals and also four of their last five home games have produced over three goals in all competitions. We expect lots of goals from both teams in this encounter.

Mbappe in action for PSG
Wednesday, January 11, 9:00pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Marseille to win

Odds:1.74 on Bet9ja

Troyes home form has been bad of late. They have not won in their last five games in all competitions but have played draws in all their last five games whereas Marseille have won three straight away games in all competitions and will be looking to add more away wins by beating Troyes in this encounter. We expect Marseille to win this game as they continue to build their winning streak.

Wednesday, January 11, 9:00pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Rennes to win

Odds: 1.90 on Bet9ja

Both teams are not really doing well at the moment with their form not impressive in their previous games. Clermont Foot have only won once in their last five games at home and they have only defeated Stade Rennes once in their last two encounters. Stade Rennes on the other hand have managed only two wins in their last five away games in all competitions. They will be looking to build on their recent win against Bordeaux in the Coupe De France cup game.

