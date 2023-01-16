Today's games at the inaugural grand slam of 2023 were interesting. We're getting close to the end of the first game day of the competition as we anticipate the second game day. There wasn't much of an upset on the first day and we look forward to the game two schedule.
BETTING TIPS: Sure Bet9ja 7 odds accumulator for Australian Open WTA
Since the Australian Open began today with some games already played, the tournament is currently in its second game day.
Recommended articles
We have made available an accumulator of 7-odds from the Australian Open WTA and hope for a green week.
Our tickets include Aryna Sabalenka, Leylah Annie Fernandez, Claire Liu and Ons Jabeur respectively.
Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja
Bet9ja odds for the Australian Open WTA
Aryna Sabalenka vs Tereza Martincova: First set over 8.5 @ 1.70odds
Leylah Annie Fernandez vs Alize Cornet: Leylah Annie Fernandez to win @ 1.60 odds
Claire Liu vs Madison Brengle: Claire Liu to win @ 1.63 odds
Tamara Zidansek vs Ons Jabeur: First set over 8.5 @ 1.61 odds
Total odds on Bet9ja: 7.14 odds
Booking code: 3D3WH3R
*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)
Aryna Sabalenka vs Tereza Martincova
Tuesday, January 17, 1:00am (GMT+1)
Betting tip: First set over 8.5
Odds: 1.70 on Bet9ja
Aryna Sabalenka has won the first set in her last four matches. She has also played first set over 8.5 in four of her last five tennis games whereas Tereza Martincova has played first set over 8.5 in three of her last five tennis games in all competitions. We have tipped both players to play over 8.5 in the first set of this encounter.
Leylah Annie Fernandez vs Alize Cornet
Tuesday, January 17, 1:00am (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Leylah Annie Fernandez to win
Odds: 1.60 on Bet9ja
Leylah Annie Fernandez won her last meeting against Alize Cornet and will be hoping she can secure another win in this encounter. She has also won three of her last five tennis games while Alize Cornet has struggled with her form recently, winning just one game in her last five tennis outings in all competitions.
Claire Liu vs Madison Brengle
Tuesday, January 17, 5:30am (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Claire Liu to win
Claire Lui won her previous meeting against Madison Brengle. She has won three of her last five games but she has also lost two games in a row and will want to get back to winning ways. Madison Brengle on the other hand has had a bad run of form, winning just one of her last five tennis games in all competitions.
Tamara Zidansek vs Ons Jabeur
Tuesday, January 17, 9:00am (GMT+1)
Betting tip: First set over 8.5
Odds: 1.61 on Bet9ja
Both players' previous encounter against each other ended in first set over 8.5 and we are expecting the same in this encounter. Tamara Zidansek has played first set over 8.5 in three of her last five meetings while Ons Jabeur has played first half over 8.5 in four of her last five tennis games in all competitions.
More from category
-
BETTING TIPS: Sure Bet9ja 7 odds accumulator for Australian Open WTA
-
BETTING TIPS: Australian Open WTA outright winners odds on Bet9ja
-
BETTING TIPS: Australian Open ATP outright winners odds on Bet9ja