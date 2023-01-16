BETTING TIPS: Sure Bet9ja 7 odds accumulator for Australian Open WTA

We have made available an accumulator of 7-odds from the Australian Open WTA and hope for a green week.

Our tickets include Aryna Sabalenka, Leylah Annie Fernandez, Claire Liu and Ons Jabeur respectively.

Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja

Bet9ja odds for the Australian Open WTA

AFP

Aryna Sabalenka vs Tereza Martincova: First set over 8.5 @ 1.70odds

Leylah Annie Fernandez vs Alize Cornet: Leylah Annie Fernandez to win @ 1.60 odds

Claire Liu vs Madison Brengle: Claire Liu to win @ 1.63 odds

Tamara Zidansek vs Ons Jabeur: First set over 8.5 @ 1.61 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 7.14 odds

Booking code: 3D3WH3R

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Aryna Sabalenka vs Tereza Martincova

Tuesday, January 17, 1:00am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: First set over 8.5

Odds: 1.70 on Bet9ja

Aryna Sabalenka has won the first set in her last four matches. She has also played first set over 8.5 in four of her last five tennis games whereas Tereza Martincova has played first set over 8.5 in three of her last five tennis games in all competitions. We have tipped both players to play over 8.5 in the first set of this encounter.

AFP

Leylah Annie Fernandez vs Alize Cornet

Tuesday, January 17, 1:00am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Leylah Annie Fernandez to win

Odds: 1.60 on Bet9ja

Leylah Annie Fernandez won her last meeting against Alize Cornet and will be hoping she can secure another win in this encounter. She has also won three of her last five tennis games while Alize Cornet has struggled with her form recently, winning just one game in her last five tennis outings in all competitions.

AFP

Claire Liu vs Madison Brengle

Tuesday, January 17, 5:30am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Claire Liu to win

Claire Lui won her previous meeting against Madison Brengle. She has won three of her last five games but she has also lost two games in a row and will want to get back to winning ways. Madison Brengle on the other hand has had a bad run of form, winning just one of her last five tennis games in all competitions.

Tamara Zidansek vs Ons Jabeur

Tuesday, January 17, 9:00am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: First set over 8.5

Odds: 1.61 on Bet9ja