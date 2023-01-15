The Australian Open ATP started with qualifying rounds before the tournament, which is scheduled to begin tomorrow. The Australian Open will be the first major grand slam of the year for all tennis players to participate. The competition promises to be interesting as players prepare themselves for their first tournament of the new year.
BETTING TIPS: Sure 8 odds accumulator on Bet9ja for Australian Open ATP
The anticipated day for the Australian Open is just some hours away, with the tournament set to be the first grand slam of the year.
We have made available an accumulator of 8-odds from the Australian Open ATP and hope for a green weekend.
Our tickets include Kyle Edmund, Rafael Nadal, Yannick Hanfmann and Stefanos Tsitsipas respectively.
Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja
Bet9ja odds for the Australian Open ATP
Kyle Edmund vs Jannik Sinner: First set under 9.5 @ 1.73 odds
Rafael Nadal vs Jack Draper: First set over 9.5 @ 1.62 odds
Yannick Hanfmann vs Rinky Hijikata: Yannick Hanfmann to win @ 1.80 odds
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Quentin Halys: First set over 9.5 @ 1.60 odds
Total odds on Bet9ja: 8.07odds
Booking code: 3CY7RRD
*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)
Kyle Edmund vs Jannik Sinner
Monday, January 16, 1:00am (GMT+1)
Betting tip: First set under 9.5
Odds: 1.73 on Bet9ja
Previous meeting between both players ended with a first set under 9.5. Jannik Sinner has also won the 1st set in five of the last six Australian Open matches. He has also played first set under 9.5 in two of his last five games while Kyle Edmund has played first set under 9.5 in three of his last five tennis games in all competitions.
Rafael Nadal vs Jack Draper
Monday, January 16, 1:00am (GMT+1)
Betting tip: First half over 9.5
Odds: 1.62 on Bet9ja
Rafael Nadal has won the first set in 11 of the last 12 Australian Open games. He has also played over 9.5 sets in the first set two times in his last five games. Jack Draper has also played the first set over 9.5 in five times in a row in all competitions which is why we have picked this option for this encounter.
Yannick Hanfmann vs Rinky Hijikata
Monday, January 16, 5:30am (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Yannick Hanfmann to win
Odds: 1.80 on Bet9ja
Yannick Hanfmann has won in six of the last seven Australian Open games. He has also won three of his last five games in a row while Rinky Hijikata have won just two of his last five games in all competitions. We expect a tight game from both players but a win for Yannick is very likely in this encounter.
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Quentin Halys
Monday, January 16, 9:00am (GMT+1)
Betting tip: :First set over 9.5
Odds: 1.60 on Bet9ja
Stefanos Tsitsipas has won in the last seven tennis games in all competitions. He has also played the first set over 9.5 in two of his last five games. Quentin Halys has on the other hand won three of his last five games and has played the first set over 9.5 in two of his last five games.
