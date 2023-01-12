BETTING TIPS: Sure 6 odds accumulator and betting tips for EPL games

A lot of excitement heading into the weekend as football fans anticipate two mouthwatering derby games. The EPL took a break last week as we witnessed English clubs participate in the FA cup tournament. A lot of upsets were encountered during last week's FA cup games as many Premier League teams were eliminated from the competition by Championship and League one sides. They will be looking to bounce back from that disappointment this weekend.
The EPL continues this weekend with some exciting fixtures after English clubs turned their attention to the FA cup last week.
We have made available an accumulator of 6-odds from the Premier League and hope for a green weekend.
Our ticket includes Manchester United, Liverpool, Brentford and Newcastle respectively.
Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja
Bet9ja odds for the Premier League
Manchester Utd vs Manchester City: over 2.5 goals @ 1.68 odds
Brighton vs Liverpool: over 2.5 goals @ 1.57 odds
Brentford vs Bournemouth: Brentford to win @ 1.68 odds
Newcastle United vs Fulham: Newcastle United win @ 1.56
Total odds on Bet9ja: 6.91 odds
Booking code: 3CJQ7Z2
*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)
Manchester Utd vs Manchester City
Saturday, January 14, 1:00pm (GMT+1)
Betting tip: over 2.5 goals
Odds: 1.68 on Bet9ja
Two of their most recent matches had more than 2.5 goals scored as predicted by their prior statistics. Additionally, both sides scored nine goals in the previous match. Manchester United has an excellent home scoring performance. In contrast to Manchester City, who have scored at least two goals in one of their past three away games, they have scored at least three goals in five of their last six home games in all competitions. In this match, three goals are a minimum requirement.
Brighton vs Liverpool
Saturday, January 14, 4:00pm (GMT+1)
Betting tip: over 2.5 goals
Odds: 1.57 on Bet9ja
Two of their last three meetings have produced over 2.5 goals. The last time both teams played each other, they scored four goals and we expect a similar outcome in this game.Brighton has scored at least three goals in three of their last five games while Liverpool have scored at least two goals in four of their last five games in all competitions.
Brentford vs Bournemouth
Saturday, January 14, 4:00pm (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Brentford to win
Odds: 1.68 on Bet9ja
Brentford have been on a rising form for a while now. They have won their last two meetings against Bournemouth. They have secured three wins in their last five home and away games in all competitions whereas Bournemouth have struggled to pick up a win in their last five games. They have lost all five of their games in all competitions. We expect an easy victory for Brentford in this encounter.
Newcastle United vs Fulham
Sunday, January 15, 3:00pm (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Newcastle United win
Odds: 1.56 on Bet9ja
Newcastle have been on a good run in the league this season and sit in third position on the league table. They have won five of their last six home games while Fulham with a surprise away form have won four of their last five away games in all competitions. This game might be a tricky one for Newcastle but we expect them to secure the win.
