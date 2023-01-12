BETTING TIPS: Sure 6 odds accumulator and betting tips for EPL games

We have made available an accumulator of 6-odds from the Premier League and hope for a green weekend.

Our ticket includes Manchester United, Liverpool, Brentford and Newcastle respectively.

Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja

Bet9ja odds for the Premier League

AFP

Manchester Utd vs Manchester City: over 2.5 goals @ 1.68 odds

Brighton vs Liverpool: over 2.5 goals @ 1.57 odds

Brentford vs Bournemouth: Brentford to win @ 1.68 odds

Newcastle United vs Fulham: Newcastle United win @ 1.56

Total odds on Bet9ja: 6.91 odds

Booking code: 3CJQ7Z2

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Manchester Utd vs Manchester City

Saturday, January 14, 1:00pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: over 2.5 goals

Odds: 1.68 on Bet9ja

Two of their most recent matches had more than 2.5 goals scored as predicted by their prior statistics. Additionally, both sides scored nine goals in the previous match. Manchester United has an excellent home scoring performance. In contrast to Manchester City, who have scored at least two goals in one of their past three away games, they have scored at least three goals in five of their last six home games in all competitions. In this match, three goals are a minimum requirement.

AFP

Brighton vs Liverpool

Saturday, January 14, 4:00pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: over 2.5 goals

Odds: 1.57 on Bet9ja

Two of their last three meetings have produced over 2.5 goals. The last time both teams played each other, they scored four goals and we expect a similar outcome in this game.Brighton has scored at least three goals in three of their last five games while Liverpool have scored at least two goals in four of their last five games in all competitions.

AFP

Brentford vs Bournemouth

Saturday, January 14, 4:00pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Brentford to win

Odds: 1.68 on Bet9ja

Brentford have been on a rising form for a while now. They have won their last two meetings against Bournemouth. They have secured three wins in their last five home and away games in all competitions whereas Bournemouth have struggled to pick up a win in their last five games. They have lost all five of their games in all competitions. We expect an easy victory for Brentford in this encounter.

Newcastle United vs Fulham

Sunday, January 15, 3:00pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Newcastle United win

Odds: 1.56 on Bet9ja