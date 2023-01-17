ADVERTISEMENT

BETTING TIPS: Sure 5 odds accumulator and betting tips for FA Cup

The FA Cup replay returns with some teams who were unable to secure a win in their previous FA Cup games and they will be hoping they can finish it off this time.

Betting tips for FA Cup
Betting tips for FA Cup

The FA Cup first round of games were played some weeks ago with many upsets being witnessed and many draws being played. Teams who ended up playing a draw have been rescheduled for a replay as they will be looking to secure a win to move to the next round of the competition.

We have made available an accumulator of 5-odds from the FA Cup and hope for a green week.

Our ticket includes Accrington Stanley, West Bromwich, Swansea City and Wolverhampton respectively.

Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja

Bet9ja odds for the FA Cup
Bet9ja odds for the FA Cup

Accrington Stanley vs Boreham Wood: Accrington Stanley win or draw @ 1.27 odds

West Bromwich vs Chesterfield: West Bromwich to win @ 1.38 odds

Swansea City vs Bristol City: Swansea City to win @ 2.02 odds

Wolverhampton vs Liverpool: Wolverhampton win or draw @ 1.64

Total odds on Bet9ja: 5.81 odds

Booking code: 3D7Z6M3

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Tuesday, January 17, 8:45pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Accrington Stanley win or draw

Odds: 1.27 on Bet9ja

Both teams played a one all draw in the first round of their FA Cup tie last time out and have been rescheduled for a replay. Accrington Stanley have won two of their last four home games while Boreham Wood have lost four of their last six away games in all competitions. We have tipped Accrington Stanley to win or draw this FA Cup replay.

Accrington Stanley player celebrating a goal
Accrington Stanley player celebrating a goal

Tuesday, January 17, 8:45pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Swansea City to win

Odds: 2.02 on Bet9ja

Swansea have won two of their last three previous meetings at home against Bristol CIty. They have also had poor home form recently winning just one of their last four home games whereas Bristol City also have not been doing well away from home and have won only one away game in their last five and have drawn three.

Joel Latibeaudiere in action for Swansea City
Joel Latibeaudiere in action for Swansea City AFP

Tuesday, January 17, 8:45pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Wolverhampton win or draw

Odds: 1.64 on Bet9ja

Liverpool have been a more superior team in this encounter. They have won four of their last five meetings against Wolverhamton away from home. However, their recent poor run of form has made us pick Wolves to win or draw this encounter. Wolves have won three of their last six home games whereas Liverpool have won only two of their last five away games in all competitions. They have also lost two away games in a row.

Tuesday, January 17, 9:00pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: West Bromwich to win

Odds: 1.38 on Bet9ja

West Brom drew their FA Cup game against Chesterfield away from home and will welcome them for a replay at their home ground. West Brom are favorites to win this game as they have won all four of their previous home games in all competitions. Chesterfield also have a good away form record, having won three of their last four away games in all competitions. But we have tipped West Brom for a win in this encounter.

