The FA Cup first round of games were played some weeks ago with many upsets being witnessed and many draws being played. Teams who ended up playing a draw have been rescheduled for a replay as they will be looking to secure a win to move to the next round of the competition.
BETTING TIPS: Sure 5 odds accumulator and betting tips for FA Cup
The FA Cup replay returns with some teams who were unable to secure a win in their previous FA Cup games and they will be hoping they can finish it off this time.
Recommended articles
We have made available an accumulator of 5-odds from the FA Cup and hope for a green week.
Our ticket includes Accrington Stanley, West Bromwich, Swansea City and Wolverhampton respectively.
Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja
Bet9ja odds for the FA Cup
Accrington Stanley vs Boreham Wood: Accrington Stanley win or draw @ 1.27 odds
West Bromwich vs Chesterfield: West Bromwich to win @ 1.38 odds
Swansea City vs Bristol City: Swansea City to win @ 2.02 odds
Wolverhampton vs Liverpool: Wolverhampton win or draw @ 1.64
Total odds on Bet9ja: 5.81 odds
Booking code: 3D7Z6M3
*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)
Accrington Stanley vs Boreham Wood
Tuesday, January 17, 8:45pm (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Accrington Stanley win or draw
Odds: 1.27 on Bet9ja
Both teams played a one all draw in the first round of their FA Cup tie last time out and have been rescheduled for a replay. Accrington Stanley have won two of their last four home games while Boreham Wood have lost four of their last six away games in all competitions. We have tipped Accrington Stanley to win or draw this FA Cup replay.
Swansea City vs Bristol City
Tuesday, January 17, 8:45pm (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Swansea City to win
Odds: 2.02 on Bet9ja
Swansea have won two of their last three previous meetings at home against Bristol CIty. They have also had poor home form recently winning just one of their last four home games whereas Bristol City also have not been doing well away from home and have won only one away game in their last five and have drawn three.
Wolverhampton vs Liverpool
Tuesday, January 17, 8:45pm (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Wolverhampton win or draw
Odds: 1.64 on Bet9ja
Liverpool have been a more superior team in this encounter. They have won four of their last five meetings against Wolverhamton away from home. However, their recent poor run of form has made us pick Wolves to win or draw this encounter. Wolves have won three of their last six home games whereas Liverpool have won only two of their last five away games in all competitions. They have also lost two away games in a row.
West Bromwich vs Chesterfield
Tuesday, January 17, 9:00pm (GMT+1)
Betting tip: West Bromwich to win
Odds: 1.38 on Bet9ja
West Brom drew their FA Cup game against Chesterfield away from home and will welcome them for a replay at their home ground. West Brom are favorites to win this game as they have won all four of their previous home games in all competitions. Chesterfield also have a good away form record, having won three of their last four away games in all competitions. But we have tipped West Brom for a win in this encounter.
More from category
-
BETTING TIPS: Bet9ja odds and Betting tips for Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United
-
BETTING TIPS: Bet9ja odds and betting tips for Milan vs. Inter Super Cup
-
BETTING TIPS: Bet9ja odds and betting tips for LA Clippers vs Philadelphia 76ers