Betting Tips: Saturday Wins To Bank On

Arsenal v Newcastle

Arsenal needs a reaction and returns to winning ways after the 4-0 defeat at Liverpool.

Eddie Howe will be on the touchline today after recovering from Covid but with his team bottom of the table.

Howe has a poor record against Arsenal with eight defeats from 11 previous meetings and just one win.

Arsenal to win at 1.45 odds

Liverpool v Southampton

Liverpool are unbeaten at home this season and will be looking to avoid another draw at home.

Southampton on the other hand suffered shock a 2-1 defeat to Norwich last weekend.

Liverpool have won four in a row against Southampton at Anfield and a win is on the cards today too at 1.28 odds.

Venezia v Inter

Venezia got their second win in a row last weekend against Bologna and will be looking to upset league leaders, Inter.

Inter are back in the title race after defeating Napoli as both sides are on unbeaten streaks.

Inter to win at 1.33 odds.

Besiktas v Giresunspor

Besiktas were beaten 2-0 by Alanyaspor last time out and they must return to winning ways if they want something out of this season.

Giresunspor managed to beat Malatyaspor 1-0 last time out. They defended very deep and will deploy the same tactics against the home side.

Besiktas have enough quality to defeat them at 1.50 odds.

Greuther Fuerth v Hoffenheim

Newly promoted Fuerth have lost 10 in a row, rooted to the bottom of the table with just a solitary point - the worst ever start in the history of the Bundesliga, conceding 29 goals.