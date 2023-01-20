ADVERTISEMENT

BETTING TIPS: Orlando Magic vs New Orleans Pelicans Bet9ja odds and betting tips

Bet9ja offers you enticing and attractive odds for the basketball game between Orlando Magic and New Orleans Pelicans and we have analyzed these basketball tips for you.

Orlando Magic lost their previous NBA game against Denver Nuggets and have been on a poor run of form lately while New Orleans Pelicans also lost to Miami Heats and have gone on a two straight loss in a row.

*The odds were correct as at time of posting

Betting code: 3DMHJYT

Previous encounters between both teams have produced over 220 points. They have played over 224 points in three of their last five meetings against each other. Orlando Magic has produced an average of 110 points in three of their last five NBA games while New Orleans Pelicans has done the same in three of their last five games.

Betting code: 3DMJGWS

Both teams are not currently in good form at the moment. They have both won two of their last five games in all competitions and have lost two NBA games in a row. We expect this fixture to be a very tight oe and we are not expecting the point margin to be huge if New Orleans Pelicans are to win this encounter.

