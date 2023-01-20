Orlando Magic lost their previous NBA game against Denver Nuggets and have been on a poor run of form lately while New Orleans Pelicans also lost to Miami Heats and have gone on a two straight loss in a row.
BETTING TIPS: Orlando Magic vs New Orleans Pelicans Bet9ja odds and betting tips
Bet9ja offers you enticing and attractive odds for the basketball game between Orlando Magic and New Orleans Pelicans and we have analyzed these basketball tips for you.
Recommended articles
*The odds were correct as at time of posting
Over 223.5 points @ 1.61 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 3DMHJYT
Previous encounters between both teams have produced over 220 points. They have played over 224 points in three of their last five meetings against each other. Orlando Magic has produced an average of 110 points in three of their last five NBA games while New Orleans Pelicans has done the same in three of their last five games.
Home handicap +5.5 @ 1.52 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 3DMJGWS
Both teams are not currently in good form at the moment. They have both won two of their last five games in all competitions and have lost two NBA games in a row. We expect this fixture to be a very tight oe and we are not expecting the point margin to be huge if New Orleans Pelicans are to win this encounter.
More from category
-
BETTING TIPS: Australian Open WTA 7 odds accumulator and betting tips on Bet9ja
-
BETTING TIPS: Australian Open ATP 5 odds accumulator and betting tips
-
BETTING TIPS: Orlando Magic vs New Orleans Pelicans Bet9ja odds and betting tips