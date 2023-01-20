BETTING TIPS: Orlando Magic vs New Orleans Pelicans Bet9ja odds and betting tips

*The odds were correct as at time of posting

Over 223.5 points @ 1.61 odds on Bet9ja

Betting code: 3DMHJYT

Previous encounters between both teams have produced over 220 points. They have played over 224 points in three of their last five meetings against each other. Orlando Magic has produced an average of 110 points in three of their last five NBA games while New Orleans Pelicans has done the same in three of their last five games.

AFP

Home handicap +5.5 @ 1.52 odds on Bet9ja

Betting code: 3DMJGWS