ADVERTISEMENT

BETTING TIPS: New York Knicks vs Washington Wizards Bet9ja odds and betting tips

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Betting

Bet9ja offers you enticing and attractive odds for the basketball game between New York Knicks and Washington Wizards and we have analyzed these basketball tips for you.

New York Knicks vs Washington Wizards Bet9ja odds and betting tips
New York Knicks vs Washington Wizards Bet9ja odds and betting tips

New York Knicks lost their previous NBA game against Toronto Raptors after going on a three straight win whereas Washington Wizards lost against Golden State Warriors and are on a bad run of form. Both teams will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they meet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

*The odds were correct as at time of posting

Betting code: 3DD5JNQ

New York Knicks have won four of their last five meetings against Washington WIzards. They have also won three of their last five NBA games whereas Washington WIzards has just one win in their last five games. We have tipped New York Knicks to win this game due to their previous win against their opponent.

New York Knicks vs Washington Wizards NBA game
New York Knicks vs Washington Wizards NBA game AFP

Betting code: 3DD5ZLJ

We are not expecting New York Knicks to defeat Washington WIzards by a large margin even with their bad run of form. Four of their last five meetings have shown that the margin win between both teams is not up to nine points which is why we have opted for this option.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • New York Knicks vs Washington Wizards Bet9ja odds and betting tips

    BETTING TIPS: New York Knicks vs Washington Wizards Bet9ja odds and betting tips

  • Australian Open WTA 7 odds accumulator on Bet9ja

    BETTING TIPS: Australian Open WTA 7 odds accumulator on Bet9ja

  • Cash out on Australian Open ATP with 6 odds accumulator

    BETTING TIPS: Cash out on Australian Open ATP with 6 odds accumulator

Recommended articles

BETTING TIPS: New York Knicks vs Washington Wizards Bet9ja odds and betting tips

BETTING TIPS: New York Knicks vs Washington Wizards Bet9ja odds and betting tips

BETTING TIPS: Australian Open WTA 7 odds accumulator on Bet9ja

BETTING TIPS: Australian Open WTA 7 odds accumulator on Bet9ja

BETTING TIPS: Cash out on Australian Open ATP with 6 odds accumulator

BETTING TIPS: Cash out on Australian Open ATP with 6 odds accumulator

BOXING: Ngannou calls out Joshua, Fury after turning down $8 million UFC deal

BOXING: Ngannou calls out Joshua, Fury after turning down $8 million UFC deal

ATHLETICS: Alaba Akintola named C-USA Athlete of the Week

ATHLETICS: Alaba Akintola named C-USA Athlete of the Week

OPINION: Arsenal target Rice a portrait of the future Ndidi could have had

OPINION: Arsenal target Rice a portrait of the future Ndidi could have had

BETTING TIPS: Double your money with this Nigeria Professional Football League betting tips

BETTING TIPS: Double your money with this Nigeria Professional Football League betting tips

GRASSROOTS: National Youth Games suffer another postponement

GRASSROOTS: National Youth Games suffer another postponement

Obasanjo plays senior prefect role during road walk

Obasanjo plays senior prefect role during road walk

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bet9ja picks for Napoli vs Juventus Serie A game

BETTING TIPS: 3 sure Bet9ja picks for Napoli vs Juventus

Betting tips and accumulator for Ligue 1 games

BETTING TIPS: Sure betting tips and 7 odds accumulator for Ligue 1 games

Bet9ja accumulators for Serie A games

BETTING TIPS: Bet on this 5 odds accumulator for Serie A games

Betting tips for EPL games

BETTING TIPS: Sure 6 odds accumulator and betting tips for EPL games