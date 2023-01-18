BETTING TIPS: New York Knicks vs Washington Wizards Bet9ja odds and betting tips

New York Knicks lost their previous NBA game against Toronto Raptors after going on a three straight win whereas Washington Wizards lost against Golden State Warriors and are on a bad run of form. Both teams will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they meet.
New York Knicks to win @ 1.41 odds on Bet9ja
New York Knicks have won four of their last five meetings against Washington WIzards. They have also won three of their last five NBA games whereas Washington WIzards has just one win in their last five games. We have tipped New York Knicks to win this game due to their previous win against their opponent.
Away handicap +9.5 @ 1.54 odds on Bet9ja
We are not expecting New York Knicks to defeat Washington WIzards by a large margin even with their bad run of form. Four of their last five meetings have shown that the margin win between both teams is not up to nine points which is why we have opted for this option.
