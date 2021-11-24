Betting Tips: Mixed accumulation for the week

Check below;

Manchester City v PSG

Man City lead Paris Saint Germain with a point as they sit top of the table. This is more like a fight for the group winners.

City will look to exact revenge upon PSG and, importantly, not give up top spot. It'll be a close encounter at the Etihad which will make both teams come at each other.

Both teams to score at 1.55 Odds

Liverpool v Porto

Liverpool returned to winning ways after beating Arsenal 4-0 and a good confidence booster as they welcome Porto.

Porto recorded a high scoring win against Feirense in the cup and will be a good test for Liverpool.

The home side should make changes, but Liverpool still have the quality in personnel to continue their 100% start to their Champions League campaign.

Home win either halves at 1.52 Odds

Inter Milan v Shakhtar

AFP

A victory over your league rival, Napoli over the weekend has set up Inter in a good form against their visitors. With a point ahead of 3rd-placed Sheriff, a win is very important for Inter.

Shakhtar Donetsk have underperformed massively in Europe this season. They are bottom of Group D with no wins and three defeats from four matches.

Inter to win at 1.32 Odds

Besiktas v Ajax

Besiktas have lost all 4 games so far in the Champions League this season and with their form domestically, it looks like Ajax will record another big win against them.

Ajax are flying this season, though will hope speculation as they are unbeaten and scoring many goals too.

Over 2.5 goals in the game at 1.47 Odds

Velez Sarsfield v Argentinos Juniors

The 13 game unbeaten run came to an end, but just one loss in 16 league matches is a superb return for Velez Sarsfield and they showed their quality in the draw with Talleres last time out.

Five games without victory in all competitions for Argentinos Juniors as they fail to show any positives.

Velez to win either halves at 1.48 Odds.

Sulaiman Adebayo is a Nigerian-based sports journalist, FIFA accredited photographer and bet consultant.

