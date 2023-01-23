BETTING TIPS: Karen Khachanov vs Sebastian Korda Bet9ja odds and betting tips

*The odds were correct as at time of posting

Sebastian Korda to win @ 1.73 odds on Bet9ja

Betting code: 3F63QFF

Sebastian Korda has won two of his last three meetings against Karen Khachanov. He has also won four of his previous tennis games in a row. Karen Khachanov on the other hand has won four of his last five games and also in good form but we have tipped Sebastian to win this encounter due to his good record against Karen Khachanov.

AFP

Karen Khachanov to win a set @ 1.19 odds on Bet9ja

Betting code: 3F656NM

Both players have met three times and during these meetings Karen Khachanov has won at least a set in just one of the three meetings. Karen Khachanov has also won at least a set in four of his last five games while Sebastian Korda has lost a set to his opponent in four of his previous games in a row.

AFP

First set over 9.5 @ 1.54 odds on Bet9ja

Betting code: 3F65RP3