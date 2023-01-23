ADVERTISEMENT

BETTING TIPS: Karen Khachanov vs Sebastian Korda Bet9ja odds and betting tips

Bet9ja offers you enticing and attractive odds for the Australian Open ATP tennis game between Karen Khachanov and Sebastian Korda and we have analyzed these tennis tips for you.

Karen Khachanov has been on a good run of form recently. He won his previous game against Yoshihito Nishioka to qualify for the semi final of the tournament while Sebastian Korda won against Hubert Hurkacz to also qualify for the semi final to face Khachanov.

*The odds were correct as at time of posting

Betting code: 3F63QFF

Sebastian Korda has won two of his last three meetings against Karen Khachanov. He has also won four of his previous tennis games in a row. Karen Khachanov on the other hand has won four of his last five games and also in good form but we have tipped Sebastian to win this encounter due to his good record against Karen Khachanov.

Sebastian Korda in action at the Australian Open
Sebastian Korda in action at the Australian Open AFP

Betting code: 3F656NM

Both players have met three times and during these meetings Karen Khachanov has won at least a set in just one of the three meetings. Karen Khachanov has also won at least a set in four of his last five games while Sebastian Korda has lost a set to his opponent in four of his previous games in a row.

Karen Khachanov in action
Karen Khachanov in action AFP

Betting code: 3F65RP3

Both players have played first set over 9.5 just once in their last three meetings against each other. Karen Khachanov has also played first set over 9.5 in three of his last five games whereas Sebastian Korda has played the same outcome in two of his last four tennis games.

