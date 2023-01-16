ADVERTISEMENT

BETTING TIPS: Easy betting tips to cash out on Bet9ja for Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns

Bet9ja offers you enticing and attractive odds for the basketball game between Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns and we have analyzed these basketball tips for you.

Memphis Grizzlies have been in top form recently and they have won five NBA games in a row. They defeated Indiana Pacers in their previous game whereas Phoenix Suns lost against Minnesota Timberwolves and are on a bad run of form.

*The odds were correct as at time of posting

Betting code: 3D5676Z

Memphis Grizzlies are on a massive run of form winning five of their last NBA games in a row. They have also won three of their last five NBA meetings against Phoenix Suns. Phoenix Suns have been on a bad run of form recently, winning just one of their last five games in the NBA. No doubt, Memphis Grizzlies are favorites to win this game and they will be looking to continue their winning streak in this encounter.

Betting code: 3D56MFZ

As we have said before, Memphis Grizzlies are the clear favorite to win this encounter but we are not expecting them to win by a large margin. Phoenix Suns lost their previous NBA game by a small margin which is why we are giving them this handicap option for this encounter.

