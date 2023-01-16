BETTING TIPS: Easy betting tips to cash out on Bet9ja for Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns

Memphis Grizzlies to win @ 1.17 odds on Bet9ja

Memphis Grizzlies are on a massive run of form winning five of their last NBA games in a row. They have also won three of their last five NBA meetings against Phoenix Suns. Phoenix Suns have been on a bad run of form recently, winning just one of their last five games in the NBA. No doubt, Memphis Grizzlies are favorites to win this game and they will be looking to continue their winning streak in this encounter.