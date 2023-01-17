The games of the 2023 Grand Slams opening day were interesting. We are anticipating what the tournament will have to offer as it enters its third game day. We are eagerly awaiting the third schedule of the game after a little upset on the second day gave the competition some life.
BETTING TIPS: Cash out with 7 odds accumulator for Australian Open ATP
The Australian Open, which is presently in its third game day, continues today with a few games already completed.
We have made available an accumulator of 7-odds from the Australian Open ATP and hope for a green week.
Our tickets include Jannik Sinner, Lorenzo Sonego, Rafael Nadal and Stefanos Tsitsipas respectively.
Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja
Bet9ja odds for the Australian Open ATP
Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Jannik Sinner: First set over 9.5 @ 2.09 odds
Hubert Hurkacz vs Lorenzo Sonego: First set over 9.5 @ 1.51 odds
Rafael Nadal vs Mackenzie Mcdonald: First set over 9.5 @ 1.97 odds
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Rinky Hijikata: Stefanos Tsitsipas First set winner @ 1.14 odds
Total odds on Bet9ja: 7.09odds
Booking code: 3CY7RRD
*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)
Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Jannik Sinner
Wednesday, January 18, 1:00am (GMT+1)
Betting tip: First set over 9.5
Odds: 2.09 on Bet9ja
Tomas Martin Etcheverry has won three of his last five tennis games and he has also played first set over 9.5 twice in his last five games. Jannik Sinner on the other hand has won three of his last five tennis games and also played first set over 9.5 in three of his last five games in all competitions.
Hubert Hurkacz vs Lorenzo Sonego
Wednesday, January 18, 1:00am (GMT+1)
Betting tip: First half over 9.5
Odds: 1.51 on Bet9ja
Lorenzo Sonego has won four of his last five meetings against Hubert Hurkacz. They have also both played first set over 9.5 in four of their last five meetings against each other. Hubert Hurkacz has also played first set over 9.5 in his last five tennis games while Lorenzo Sonego has played this same outcome four times in his last five tennis games.
Rafael Nadal vs Mackenzie Mcdonald
Wednesday, January 18, 4:00am (GMT+1)
Betting tip: First set over 9.5
Odds: 1.97 on Bet9ja
Rafael Nadal won his previous game against Mackenzie Mcdonald. He has also won two of his last five games which is not good for his form but he has played first set over 9.5 in two of his last five tennis games. Mackenzie Mcdonald has won three of his last five games and has played first set over 9.5 in three of his last five tennis games in all competitions.
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Rinky Hijikata
Wednesday, January 18, 10:15am (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Stefanos Tsitsipas First set winner
Odds: 1.14 on Bet9ja
Stefanos Tsitsipas has won all five of his last tennis games. He has also won the first set in three of his last five tennis games whereas his opponent Rinky Hijikata has three wins in his last five games and has lost two of his last five first sets in all competitions.
