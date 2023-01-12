BETTING TIPS: Cash out on Bet9ja with 8 odds accumulators for LaLiga games

We have made available an accumulator of 8-odds from the LaLiga and hope for a green weekend.

Our tickets include Sevilla,Osasuna, Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid respectively.

Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja

Bet9ja odds for the LaLiga

AFP

Girona vs Sevilla: Sevilla to win or draw @ 1.50 odds

Osasuna vs Mallorca: Osasuna to win @ 2.10 odds

Real Sociedad vs Athletic Bilbao: under 2.5 goals @ 1.60 odds

Almeria vs Atletico Madrid: Atletico Madrid to win @ 1.75 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 8.82 odds

Booking code: 3CJSZG7

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Girona vs Sevilla

Saturday, January 14, 4:15pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Sevilla to win or draw

Odds: 1.50 on Bet9ja

Sevilla have won three of their last four meetings against Girona and will be looking to add to this tally. Girona have only managed one win in their last five home games and have drawn four while Sevilla away record have been on an average winning three of their last five games in all competitions. We have predicted a win or draw for Sevilla.

AFP

Osasuna vs Mallorca

Saturday, January 14, 6:30pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Osasuna to win

Odds: 2.10 on Bet9ja

Both teams are actually doing well in terms of their form recently. Osasuna have won two of their last five meetings against Mallorca and they have also won two of their last three home games. Mallorca on the other hand have a good away record winning five of their last six away games in all competitions. However, we still expect Osasuna to win this encounter even though we know it is going to be a close call.

Real Sociedad vs Athletic Bilbao

Saturday, January 14, 9:00pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: under 2.5 goals

Odds: 1.60 on Bet9ja

This game is going to be a tight game as both teams are in good form heading to this game. We do not expect many goals in this encounter because the game will be a very close game. Two of their last previous games have produced under 2.5 goals and we expect the same outcome in this encounter.

AFP

Almeria vs Atletico Madrid

Sunday, January 15, 4:15pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Atletico Madrid to win

Odds: 1.75 on Bet9ja

Atletico Madrid will be hoping they can bounce back from their defeat to Barcelona last week when they face Almeria. Almeria's home form recently has been good, winning four their last five home games. Atletico Madrid on the other hand have won three straight away games in a row in all competitions and will be looking to add more wins to that tally.