We witnessed some upsets in last week’s LaLiga games with Real Madrid losing away from home to Villareal and Barcelona nicking a win away from home against Atletico Madrid to remain at the top of the league table. Another set of fixtures are available this weekend and we are looking forward to these games as they roll in gradually.
BETTING TIPS: Cash out on Bet9ja with 8 odds accumulators for LaLiga games
LaLiga games continue this weekend with some exciting fixtures available for you to bet on and some enticing tips to look out for this weekend.
We have made available an accumulator of 8-odds from the LaLiga and hope for a green weekend.
Our tickets include Sevilla,Osasuna, Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid respectively.
Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja
Bet9ja odds for the LaLiga
Girona vs Sevilla: Sevilla to win or draw @ 1.50 odds
Osasuna vs Mallorca: Osasuna to win @ 2.10 odds
Real Sociedad vs Athletic Bilbao: under 2.5 goals @ 1.60 odds
Almeria vs Atletico Madrid: Atletico Madrid to win @ 1.75 odds
Total odds on Bet9ja: 8.82 odds
Booking code: 3CJSZG7
*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)
Girona vs Sevilla
Saturday, January 14, 4:15pm (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Sevilla to win or draw
Odds: 1.50 on Bet9ja
Sevilla have won three of their last four meetings against Girona and will be looking to add to this tally. Girona have only managed one win in their last five home games and have drawn four while Sevilla away record have been on an average winning three of their last five games in all competitions. We have predicted a win or draw for Sevilla.
Osasuna vs Mallorca
Saturday, January 14, 6:30pm (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Osasuna to win
Odds: 2.10 on Bet9ja
Both teams are actually doing well in terms of their form recently. Osasuna have won two of their last five meetings against Mallorca and they have also won two of their last three home games. Mallorca on the other hand have a good away record winning five of their last six away games in all competitions. However, we still expect Osasuna to win this encounter even though we know it is going to be a close call.
Real Sociedad vs Athletic Bilbao
Saturday, January 14, 9:00pm (GMT+1)
Betting tip: under 2.5 goals
Odds: 1.60 on Bet9ja
This game is going to be a tight game as both teams are in good form heading to this game. We do not expect many goals in this encounter because the game will be a very close game. Two of their last previous games have produced under 2.5 goals and we expect the same outcome in this encounter.
Almeria vs Atletico Madrid
Sunday, January 15, 4:15pm (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Atletico Madrid to win
Odds: 1.75 on Bet9ja
Atletico Madrid will be hoping they can bounce back from their defeat to Barcelona last week when they face Almeria. Almeria's home form recently has been good, winning four their last five home games. Atletico Madrid on the other hand have won three straight away games in a row in all competitions and will be looking to add more wins to that tally.
