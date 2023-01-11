Leading up to the main event, the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic won the pre-tournament warm-up Australian Adelaide Championship ATP. As the deal day for the tournament's commencement approaches, the qualifying rounds are flowing in thick and fast.
BETTING TIPS: Cash out on Bet9ja with 8 odds accumulators for Australian Open ATP qualifiers
The Australian Open ATP starts with qualifying rounds before the tournament, which is scheduled to begin on January 16, 2023, with the competition promising to be interesting as players prepare ready for the challenge of the new year.
We have made available an accumulator of 8-odds from the Australian Open ATP qualifiers and hope for a green weekend.
Our tickets include Andreev Adrian, Arnaldi Matteo, Trungelliti Marco and Muller Alexandre respectively.
Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja
Bet9ja odds for the Australian Open ATP qualifiers
Andreev, Adrian vs Bergs, Zizou: Andreev, Adrian to win @ 2.02 odds
Purcell, Max vs Arnaldi, Matteo: Total Set 2 @ 1.57 odds
Holt, Brandon vs Trungelliti, Marco: Trungelliti Marco first set winner @ 1.80 odds
Muller, Alexandre vs Hsu, Yu Hsiou: Total Set 2 @ 1.56 odds
Total odds on Bet9ja: 8.91odds
Booking code: 3CDSD5P
*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)
Andreev, Adrian vs Bergs, Zizou
Thursday, January 12, 12:00am (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Andreev, Adrian to win
Odds: 2.02 on Bet9ja
Andreev, Adrian have won four of his last five tennis games in all competitions and have been on a good form heading to these competitions while Bergs, Zizou have managed only two wins in his last five tennis games. We have picked Andreev, Adrian to win this encounter because of his recent run of form.
Purcell, Max vs Arnaldi, Matteo
Thursday, January 12, 12:00am (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Total Set 2
Odds: 1.57 on Bet9ja
Max Purcell has played 2 sets in the last four Australian Open matches. He has also played two sets in four of his last five tennis games in all competitions. However, Arnaldi, Matteo have played more than two sets in three of his last five tennis games but we are not expecting more than two sets in this encounter.
Holt, Brandon vs Trungelliti, Marco
Thursday, January 12, 12:00am (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Trungelliti Marco first set winner
Odds: 1.80 on Bet9ja
Marco Trungelliti has won the 1st set in six of his last seven Australian Open games.he has also managed three wins in his last five tennis games in all competitions. Both players have also managed two first set wins in their last five games which is literally low but we still expect Trungelliti to win the first set of this encounter.
Muller, Alexandre vs Hsu, Yu Hsiou
Thursday, January 12, 12:00am (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Total Set 2
Odds: 1.56 on Bet9ja
Yu Hsiou Hsu has played two sets in 11 of the last 13 matches. Their previous meetings between both teams have produced just two sets. Four of the last five Hus, Yu Hsiou games have ended in just two sets. We expect this encounter to end in just two sets.
