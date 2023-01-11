BETTING TIPS: Cash out on Bet9ja with 8 odds accumulators for Australian Open ATP qualifiers

We have made available an accumulator of 8-odds from the Australian Open ATP qualifiers and hope for a green weekend.

Our tickets include Andreev Adrian, Arnaldi Matteo, Trungelliti Marco and Muller Alexandre respectively.

Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja

Bet9ja odds for the Australian Open ATP qualifiers

AFP

Andreev, Adrian vs Bergs, Zizou: Andreev, Adrian to win @ 2.02 odds

Purcell, Max vs Arnaldi, Matteo: Total Set 2 @ 1.57 odds

Holt, Brandon vs Trungelliti, Marco: Trungelliti Marco first set winner @ 1.80 odds

Muller, Alexandre vs Hsu, Yu Hsiou: Total Set 2 @ 1.56 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 8.91odds

Booking code: 3CDSD5P

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Andreev, Adrian vs Bergs, Zizou

Thursday, January 12, 12:00am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Andreev, Adrian to win

Odds: 2.02 on Bet9ja

Andreev, Adrian have won four of his last five tennis games in all competitions and have been on a good form heading to these competitions while Bergs, Zizou have managed only two wins in his last five tennis games. We have picked Andreev, Adrian to win this encounter because of his recent run of form.

AFP

Purcell, Max vs Arnaldi, Matteo

Thursday, January 12, 12:00am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Total Set 2

Odds: 1.57 on Bet9ja

Max Purcell has played 2 sets in the last four Australian Open matches. He has also played two sets in four of his last five tennis games in all competitions. However, Arnaldi, Matteo have played more than two sets in three of his last five tennis games but we are not expecting more than two sets in this encounter.

AFP

Holt, Brandon vs Trungelliti, Marco

Thursday, January 12, 12:00am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Trungelliti Marco first set winner

Odds: 1.80 on Bet9ja

Marco Trungelliti has won the 1st set in six of his last seven Australian Open games.he has also managed three wins in his last five tennis games in all competitions. Both players have also managed two first set wins in their last five games which is literally low but we still expect Trungelliti to win the first set of this encounter.

Muller, Alexandre vs Hsu, Yu Hsiou

Thursday, January 12, 12:00am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Total Set 2

Odds: 1.56 on Bet9ja