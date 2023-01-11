ADVERTISEMENT

BETTING TIPS: Cash out on Bet9ja with 8 odds accumulators for Australian Open ATP qualifiers

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Betting

The Australian Open ATP starts with qualifying rounds before the tournament, which is scheduled to begin on January 16, 2023, with the competition promising to be interesting as players prepare ready for the challenge of the new year.

Betting tips for Australian Open ATP qualifiers
Betting tips for Australian Open ATP qualifiers

Leading up to the main event, the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic won the pre-tournament warm-up Australian Adelaide Championship ATP. As the deal day for the tournament's commencement approaches, the qualifying rounds are flowing in thick and fast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

We have made available an accumulator of 8-odds from the Australian Open ATP qualifiers and hope for a green weekend.

Our tickets include Andreev Adrian, Arnaldi Matteo, Trungelliti Marco and Muller Alexandre respectively.

Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja

Bet9ja odds for the Australian Open ATP qualifiers
Bet9ja odds for the Australian Open ATP qualifiers AFP

Andreev, Adrian vs Bergs, Zizou: Andreev, Adrian to win @ 2.02 odds

Purcell, Max vs Arnaldi, Matteo: Total Set 2 @ 1.57 odds

Holt, Brandon vs Trungelliti, Marco: Trungelliti Marco first set winner @ 1.80 odds

Muller, Alexandre vs Hsu, Yu Hsiou: Total Set 2 @ 1.56 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 8.91odds

Booking code: 3CDSD5P

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Thursday, January 12, 12:00am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Andreev, Adrian to win

Odds: 2.02 on Bet9ja

Andreev, Adrian have won four of his last five tennis games in all competitions and have been on a good form heading to these competitions while Bergs, Zizou have managed only two wins in his last five tennis games. We have picked Andreev, Adrian to win this encounter because of his recent run of form.

Andreev, Adrian in action
Andreev, Adrian in action AFP

Thursday, January 12, 12:00am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Total Set 2

Odds: 1.57 on Bet9ja

Max Purcell has played 2 sets in the last four Australian Open matches. He has also played two sets in four of his last five tennis games in all competitions. However, Arnaldi, Matteo have played more than two sets in three of his last five tennis games but we are not expecting more than two sets in this encounter.

Arnaldi, Matteo in action
Arnaldi, Matteo in action AFP

Thursday, January 12, 12:00am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Trungelliti Marco first set winner

Odds: 1.80 on Bet9ja

Marco Trungelliti has won the 1st set in six of his last seven Australian Open games.he has also managed three wins in his last five tennis games in all competitions. Both players have also managed two first set wins in their last five games which is literally low but we still expect Trungelliti to win the first set of this encounter.

Thursday, January 12, 12:00am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Total Set 2

Odds: 1.56 on Bet9ja

Yu Hsiou Hsu has played two sets in 11 of the last 13 matches. Their previous meetings between both teams have produced just two sets. Four of the last five Hus, Yu Hsiou games have ended in just two sets. We expect this encounter to end in just two sets.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Betting tips for Australian Open ATP qualifiers

    BETTING TIPS: Cash out on Bet9ja with 8 odds accumulators for Australian Open ATP qualifiers

  • Betting tips for Ligue 1 games

    BETTING TIPS: Sure Bet9ja 8 odds accumulators and betting tips for Ligue 1 games

  • Betting tips for Australian Open WTA qualifiers

    BETTING TIPS: Bet on this Bet9ja 7 odds accumulators for Australian Open WTA qualifiers

Recommended articles

BETTING TIPS: Sure Bet9ja 8 odds accumulators and betting tips for Ligue 1 games

BETTING TIPS: Sure Bet9ja 8 odds accumulators and betting tips for Ligue 1 games

BETTING TIPS: Cash out on Bet9ja with 8 odds accumulators for Australian Open ATP qualifiers

BETTING TIPS: Cash out on Bet9ja with 8 odds accumulators for Australian Open ATP qualifiers

BETTING TIPS: Bet on this Bet9ja 7 odds accumulators for Australian Open WTA qualifiers

BETTING TIPS: Bet on this Bet9ja 7 odds accumulators for Australian Open WTA qualifiers

LIGUE 1: Top 5 African players to watch in Ligue 1 this game week

LIGUE 1: Top 5 African players to watch in Ligue 1 this game week

BOXING: Efe Ajagba reps Barcelona ahead of clash against Stephan Shaw

BOXING: Efe Ajagba reps Barcelona ahead of clash against Stephan Shaw

NFF reduces registration fees for FA Cup

NFF reduces registration fees for FA Cup

GAMING: Confirmed games coming to Xbox Game Pass this January

GAMING: Confirmed games coming to Xbox Game Pass this January

FIFA WWC: Former Super Falcons coach advises Waldrum to introduce new players

FIFA WWC: Former Super Falcons coach advises Waldrum to introduce new players

PREMIER LEAGUE: Guardiola says he has 'ridiculous' ideas for Manchester derby

PREMIER LEAGUE: Guardiola says he has 'ridiculous' ideas for Manchester derby

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Accumulators for LaLiga games

LALIGA: Win on Bet9ja with 5 odds accumulators for LaLiga games

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 14: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah of Liverpool lifts the FA Cup

BETTING: 3 sure straight wins on Bet9ja for FA Cup games

Betting tips for Adelaide International WTA

TENNIS: Bet9ja 6 odds accumulators and betting tips for Adelaide International WTA

Chelsea v Manchester City - Premier League - Stamford Bridge Manchester City s Erling Haaland tries to get away from Thiago Silva during the Premier League match against Chelsea.

BETTING: Manchester City vs Chelsea FA Cup betting tips and correct score