The 2023 Grand Slams opening day games were entertaining. As the first game day of the competition draws to a conclusion as we look forward to the second game day. We are eagerly anticipating the game two schedule because there wasn't much of an upset on the first day.
BETTING TIPS: Cash out on Bet9ja with 7 odds accumulator for Australian Open ATP
The Australian Open is presently on its second game day because some games have already been completed on the first day of the competition.
Recommended articles
We have made available an accumulator of 7-odds from the Australian Open ATP and hope for a green week..
Our tickets include Andrey Rublev, Andy Murray, Richard Gasquet and Alexander Zverev respectively.
Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja
Bet9ja odds for the Australian Open ATP
Andrey Rublev vs Dominic Thiem: First set over 9.5 @ 1.59 odds
Matteo Berrettini vs Andy Murray: First set over 9.5 @ 1.62 odds
Richard Gasquet vs Ugo Humbert: Richard Gasquet to win @ 1.70 odds
Juan Pablo Varillas vs Alexander Zverev: First set over 9.5 @ 1.74 odds
Total odds on Bet9ja: 7.62odds
Booking code: 3D525TG
*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)
Andrey Rublev vs Dominic Thiem
Tuesday, January 17, 1:00am (GMT+1)
Betting tip: First set over 9.5
Odds: 1.59 on Bet9ja
Both players have played first set over 9.5 three times in their last five meetings which is why we have picked this option for them. Andrey Rublev has played first set over 9.5 three times in his last five tennis games whereas Dominic Thiem has played first set over 9.5 in three of his last five tennis games in all competitions.
Matteo Berrettini vs Andy Murray
Tuesday, January 17, 3:30am (GMT+1)
Betting tip: First half over 9.5
Odds: 1.62 on Bet9ja
Matteo Berrettini has won the first set in five of his last six games. They have also played first set over 9.5 in three of their last four meetings against each other. Matteo Berrettini has played first set over 9.5 in his last five tennis outings while Andy Murray has played first set over 9.5 in three of his last five tennis games in all competitions.
Richard Gasquet vs Ugo Humbert
Tuesday, January 17, 5:30am (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Richard Gasquet to win
Odds: 1.70 on Bet9ja
Richard Gasquet has won two of his previous meetings against Ugo Humbert. Ugo Humbert has lost in the last four tennis games. Richard Gasquet has gone on a five game winning streak. He has won all five of his last tennis games whereas Ugo Humbert has struggled with just one win and has lost four games in a row.
Juan Pablo Varillas vs Alexander Zverev
Monday, January 16, 9:00am (GMT+1)
Betting tip: :First set over 9.5
Odds: 1.74 on Bet9ja
Juan Pablo Varillas has played first set over 9.5 in two of his last four tennis games. Alexander Zverev on the other hand has won the first set in seven of the last eight Australian Open games and has also played first set over 9.5 in three of his last five tennis games in all competitions.
More from category
-
BETTING TIPS: Cash out on Bet9ja with 7 odds accumulator for Australian Open ATP
-
BETTING TIPS: Bet9ja odds and betting tips for Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets
-
BETTING TIPS: Easy betting tips to cash out on Bet9ja for Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns