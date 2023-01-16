BETTING TIPS: Cash out on Bet9ja with 7 odds accumulator for Australian Open ATP

We have made available an accumulator of 7-odds from the Australian Open ATP and hope for a green week..

Our tickets include Andrey Rublev, Andy Murray, Richard Gasquet and Alexander Zverev respectively.

Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja

Bet9ja odds for the Australian Open ATP

AFP

Andrey Rublev vs Dominic Thiem: First set over 9.5 @ 1.59 odds

Matteo Berrettini vs Andy Murray: First set over 9.5 @ 1.62 odds

Richard Gasquet vs Ugo Humbert: Richard Gasquet to win @ 1.70 odds

Juan Pablo Varillas vs Alexander Zverev: First set over 9.5 @ 1.74 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 7.62odds

Booking code: 3D525TG

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Andrey Rublev vs Dominic Thiem

Tuesday, January 17, 1:00am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: First set over 9.5

Odds: 1.59 on Bet9ja

Both players have played first set over 9.5 three times in their last five meetings which is why we have picked this option for them. Andrey Rublev has played first set over 9.5 three times in his last five tennis games whereas Dominic Thiem has played first set over 9.5 in three of his last five tennis games in all competitions.

AFP

Matteo Berrettini vs Andy Murray

Tuesday, January 17, 3:30am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: First half over 9.5

Odds: 1.62 on Bet9ja

Matteo Berrettini has won the first set in five of his last six games. They have also played first set over 9.5 in three of their last four meetings against each other. Matteo Berrettini has played first set over 9.5 in his last five tennis outings while Andy Murray has played first set over 9.5 in three of his last five tennis games in all competitions.

AFP

Richard Gasquet vs Ugo Humbert

Tuesday, January 17, 5:30am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Richard Gasquet to win

Odds: 1.70 on Bet9ja

Richard Gasquet has won two of his previous meetings against Ugo Humbert. Ugo Humbert has lost in the last four tennis games. Richard Gasquet has gone on a five game winning streak. He has won all five of his last tennis games whereas Ugo Humbert has struggled with just one win and has lost four games in a row.

Juan Pablo Varillas vs Alexander Zverev

Monday, January 16, 9:00am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: :First set over 9.5

Odds: 1.74 on Bet9ja