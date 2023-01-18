BETTING TIPS: Cash out on Australian Open ATP with 6 odds accumulator

We have made available an accumulator of 6-odds from the Australian Open ATP and hope for a green week.

Our tickets include Tommy Paul, Jeremy Chardy, Casper Ruud and Laslo Djere respectively.

Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja

Bet9ja odds for the Australian Open ATP

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Tommy Paul: Tommy Paul to win @ 1.50 odds

Jeremy Chardy vs Daniel Evans: First set over 9.5 @ 1.84 odds

Jenson Brooksby vs Casper Ruud: Casper Ruud to win @ 1.36 odds

Grigor Dimitrov vs Laslo Djere: First set over 9.5 @ 1.66 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 6.23odds

Booking code: 3DCR2HT

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Tommy Paul

Thursday, January 19, 1:00am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Tommy Paul to win

Odds: 1.50 on Bet9ja

We have tipped Tommy Paul to win this encounter because he has a better form than his counterpart. He has won three of his last five tennis games in all competitions while Alejandro Davidovich Fokina has also won three of his last five tennis games. Both players got back to winning ways in their previous game and will be hoping to go on a streak of wins.

Jeremy Chardy vs Daniel Evans

Thursday, January 19, 1:00am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: First half over 9.5

Odds: 1.84 on Bet9ja

Daniel Evans has won three of his last five meetings against Jeremy Chardy and both players have also played first set over 9.5 in three of their last five meetings. Jeremy Chardy have played first set over 9.5 in four of his last five games while Daniel Evans has played the same outcome in two of his last four tennis games.

Jenson Brooksby vs Casper Ruud

Thursday, January 19, 1:00am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Casper Ruud to win

Odds: 1.36 on Bet9ja

Casper Ruud won his last meeting against Jenson Brooksby. He has also won four of his last five tennis games in all competitions. Jenson Brooksby on the other hand has won three of his last five tennis games in all competitions. Casper Ruud has been chosen as the favorite to win this encounter due to his recent run of form.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Laslo Djere

Thursday, January 19, 1:00am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: First set over 9.5

Odds: 1.66 on Bet9ja