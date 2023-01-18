ADVERTISEMENT

BETTING TIPS: Cash out on Australian Open ATP with 6 odds accumulator

Sports  >  Betting

The Australian Open, which is presently in its fourth game day, continues today with a few games already completed.

Cash out on Australian Open ATP with 6 odds accumulator
Cash out on Australian Open ATP with 6 odds accumulator

The first grand slam in 2023 has had its ups and downs with a lot of recent upsets. We are anticipating what the tournament will have to offer as it enters its fourth game day and we eagerly await the next schedule of games which we are going to analyse for you.

We have made available an accumulator of 6-odds from the Australian Open ATP and hope for a green week.

Our tickets include Tommy Paul, Jeremy Chardy, Casper Ruud and Laslo Djere respectively.

Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja

Bet9ja odds for the Australian Open ATP
Bet9ja odds for the Australian Open ATP AFP

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Tommy Paul: Tommy Paul to win @ 1.50 odds

Jeremy Chardy vs Daniel Evans: First set over 9.5 @ 1.84 odds

Jenson Brooksby vs Casper Ruud: Casper Ruud to win @ 1.36 odds

Grigor Dimitrov vs Laslo Djere: First set over 9.5 @ 1.66 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 6.23odds

Booking code: 3DCR2HT

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Thursday, January 19, 1:00am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Tommy Paul to win

Odds: 1.50 on Bet9ja

We have tipped Tommy Paul to win this encounter because he has a better form than his counterpart. He has won three of his last five tennis games in all competitions while Alejandro Davidovich Fokina has also won three of his last five tennis games. Both players got back to winning ways in their previous game and will be hoping to go on a streak of wins.

Tommy Paul in action
Tommy Paul in action AFP

Thursday, January 19, 1:00am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: First half over 9.5

Odds: 1.84 on Bet9ja

Daniel Evans has won three of his last five meetings against Jeremy Chardy and both players have also played first set over 9.5 in three of their last five meetings. Jeremy Chardy have played first set over 9.5 in four of his last five games while Daniel Evans has played the same outcome in two of his last four tennis games.

Daniel Evans in action
Daniel Evans in action AFP

Thursday, January 19, 1:00am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Casper Ruud to win

Odds: 1.36 on Bet9ja

Casper Ruud won his last meeting against Jenson Brooksby. He has also won four of his last five tennis games in all competitions. Jenson Brooksby on the other hand has won three of his last five tennis games in all competitions. Casper Ruud has been chosen as the favorite to win this encounter due to his recent run of form.

Thursday, January 19, 1:00am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: First set over 9.5

Odds: 1.66 on Bet9ja

Grigor Dimitrov has won three of their last five tennis games and has also played first set over 9.5 in four of his last five games in a row whereas Laslo Djere has won three of his last five games and has also played first set over 9.5 in two of his last five games. We expect them to play this option picked for this encounter.

