BETTING TIPS: Betting tips and odds for Juventus vs. Atalanta

Atalanta have scored 13 goals in their last two games in all competitions, with eight of those goals coming in their last league game against Salernitana (8-2). A win for La Dea could see them move into the top four if results from other games favor them.

*The odds were correct at time of posting

Both teams to score @ 1.78 odds on Bet9ja

Both teams have scored in seven of the last nine meetings between these teams, with Juventus failing to keep a clean sheet in the last 11. In recent games, Atlanta has always found a way through but has also struggled defensively, resulting in both teams scoring and over 2.5 goals in their last five league games.

Atalanta Over 0.5 Goals @ 1.41 odds on SportyBet

Atalanta have a good scoring record in this fixture and have breached Juventus’ net in the last 11 meetings. Gian Piero Gasperini’s side have also scored in their last eight games across all competitions.

Draw @ 3.30 odds on Bet9ja