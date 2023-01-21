BETTING TIPS: Betting tips and odds for Juventus vs. Atalanta

Juventus have been deducted 15 Serie A points for alleged financial irregularities and false accounting, a situation that has put them in 10th place with 22 points. If the Old Lady is to compete in Europe next season, they must win the majority of their league games until the season's end.
Coming off a fresh scandal that has seen them get a fifteen-point deduction, Juventus take on Atalanta as they look to make up for lost points in the remainder of the season. We have brought you the best betting tips from this top Serie A clash.
Atalanta have scored 13 goals in their last two games in all competitions, with eight of those goals coming in their last league game against Salernitana (8-2). A win for La Dea could see them move into the top four if results from other games favor them.
*The odds were correct at time of posting
Both teams to score @ 1.78 odds on Bet9ja
Both teams have scored in seven of the last nine meetings between these teams, with Juventus failing to keep a clean sheet in the last 11. In recent games, Atlanta has always found a way through but has also struggled defensively, resulting in both teams scoring and over 2.5 goals in their last five league games.
Atalanta Over 0.5 Goals @ 1.41 odds on SportyBet
Atalanta have a good scoring record in this fixture and have breached Juventus’ net in the last 11 meetings. Gian Piero Gasperini’s side have also scored in their last eight games across all competitions.
Draw @ 3.30 odds on Bet9ja
In the last four meetings between Juventus and Atalanta at the Allianz Stadium, three have ended in a stalemate. There have also been more draws than any other outcome since 2017, when these teams faced off in Serie A, with seven of the last eleven meetings within those years ending in a stalemate.
